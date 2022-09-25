Read full article on original website
Walkabout at Stadium Boulevard diverging diamond focuses on pedestrian safety
COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard. The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
State officials grant Mexico, Fulton hospitals more time to reopen doors
MEXICO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved Platinum Health's request to extend temporary suspension of its hospital license at both the Mexico and Fulton locations. DHSS confirmed that the licenses for both hospitals will now expire Dec. 20, 2022, giving them 90 days to reopen...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Sept. 27
Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services no longer asks for disclosure of a person's sexual or gender identity on its Monkeypox vaccine screening forms. Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and...
Red Cross crews from Columbia, Jefferson City to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA - American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region are moving quickly in response to the danger presented by Hurricane Ian in Florida. According to a news release, Red Cross responders are converging to provide critical support as the hurricane gets closer to landfall. As of...
Former fraternity members charged in MU hazing case to appear in court this week
COLUMBIA - A former Phi Gamma Delta member at MU appeared virtually for a hearing at the Boone County Courthouse Monday morning. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas Shultz with hazing. This comes after last year’s fraternity party that left Daniel Santulli with alcohol poisoning. On Monday, Judge...
"This is their department": Columbia Police hosts public at open house
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police hosted an open house to recruit new officers and connect with the public this weekend. Attendees could talk to members of the bomb squad, crisis negotiation team, K-9 unit and watch live demonstrations of tasers and other equipment. Police trainer and recruiter Robert Bennett says he...
Staffing shortages affect Columbia's attempts to practice community policing
COLUMBIA - Over a year ago, the city of Columbia and Columbia Police Department officially opened the Molly Thomas-Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center. The center, which cost $9.7 million to build, was "expected to reduce response times for officers and allow them to connect with the surrounding area through community policing," according to previous KOMU 8 coverage.
$25 million in federal funding will go toward combatting opioid crisis in Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Mental Health will receive just over $25 million to address the ongoing opioid crisis, as part of $1.5 billion of funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will go toward increasing access to treatment of substance use disorder, removing...
Alzheimer's Association hosts kick-off party before Saturday's walk
COLUMBIA - The Walk to End Alzheimer's Foundation hosted a kick-off party at TRYPS Children's Theater in the Columbia Mall Sunday afternoon. Nearly a dozen participants attended. Attendants walked through the mall to set the tone for the big event on Oct. 8, when participants and teams will walk at...
Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. Bob Nolte participated in the parade, representing his campaign for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. "It was awesome to be in...
State IT division to hold hiring event Friday
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
Hickman hopes to loosen Rock Bridge's stranglehold on local tennis dominance
Hickman girls tennis is off to an impressive start to the season, and it hops to make a statement when it hosts crosstown rival and perennial powerhouse Rock Bridge on Tuesday. The Kewpies host the Bruins at 4:30 p.m. . Hickman (13-1) has racked up big wins this season, steamrolling...
Columbia family raises over $10,000 for children with down syndrome
COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hour-long performance of the...
Burden questionable for the Georgia game
COLUMBIA- Mizzou's star Freshman wide receiver Luther Burden may not play when the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs visit Columbia on Saturday. Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed on Tuesday that Burden suffered an injury on the 2nd series in Mizzou's loss to Auburn. Burden missed most of the 2nd quarter at Auburn as a result.
State to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia
COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4. The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m. More...
Mizzou puts an emphasis on tackling in preparation for Georgia
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers are coming off a hard overtime loss against the Auburn Tigers last Saturday, but now they've shifted their focus to Georgia. The AP number one team is heading to Faurot Field and the Tigers have been preparing all week. “Tackling, tackling…our opening drive and our...
Hickman beats Tolton boys soccer in scoring frenzy
COLUMBIA - Tolton Trailblazer boys soccer hosted the Hickman Kewpies on the pitch Monday. Kewpies scored 5 goals in the first half and 8 in the game to beat Tolton 8-4. Hickman would strike first as Caleb Keenoy was off and running crossing it in to Leif Hammer who scored off his right foot.
Absentee voting begins Tuesday for November midterm election
Tuesday marks the start of absentee voting for the November midterm election. Those who are eligible to vote absentee can now do so in-person at the Boone County Government Office at 801 E. Walnut. Mail-in absentee ballots will soon be sent out. Any registered voter is allowed to vote by...
VIDEO: Vanderbilt defeats Missouri soccer 2-0.
Missouri couldn't capitalize on their scoring opportunities as Vanderbilt's goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko displayed several acrobatic stops. Vanderbilt has allowed only 3 goals this season.
