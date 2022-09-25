ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

KOMU

Walkabout at Stadium Boulevard diverging diamond focuses on pedestrian safety

COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard. The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

State officials grant Mexico, Fulton hospitals more time to reopen doors

MEXICO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved Platinum Health's request to extend temporary suspension of its hospital license at both the Mexico and Fulton locations. DHSS confirmed that the licenses for both hospitals will now expire Dec. 20, 2022, giving them 90 days to reopen...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services no longer asks for disclosure of a person's sexual or gender identity on its Monkeypox vaccine screening forms. Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

"This is their department": Columbia Police hosts public at open house

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police hosted an open house to recruit new officers and connect with the public this weekend. Attendees could talk to members of the bomb squad, crisis negotiation team, K-9 unit and watch live demonstrations of tasers and other equipment. Police trainer and recruiter Robert Bennett says he...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Staffing shortages affect Columbia's attempts to practice community policing

COLUMBIA - Over a year ago, the city of Columbia and Columbia Police Department officially opened the Molly Thomas-Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center. The center, which cost $9.7 million to build, was "expected to reduce response times for officers and allow them to connect with the surrounding area through community policing," according to previous KOMU 8 coverage.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Alzheimer's Association hosts kick-off party before Saturday's walk

COLUMBIA - The Walk to End Alzheimer's Foundation hosted a kick-off party at TRYPS Children's Theater in the Columbia Mall Sunday afternoon. Nearly a dozen participants attended. Attendants walked through the mall to set the tone for the big event on Oct. 8, when participants and teams will walk at...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. Bob Nolte participated in the parade, representing his campaign for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. "It was awesome to be in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

State IT division to hold hiring event Friday

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia family raises over $10,000 for children with down syndrome

COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hour-long performance of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Burden questionable for the Georgia game

COLUMBIA- Mizzou's star Freshman wide receiver Luther Burden may not play when the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs visit Columbia on Saturday. Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed on Tuesday that Burden suffered an injury on the 2nd series in Mizzou's loss to Auburn. Burden missed most of the 2nd quarter at Auburn as a result.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

State to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia

COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4. The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m. More...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mizzou puts an emphasis on tackling in preparation for Georgia

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers are coming off a hard overtime loss against the Auburn Tigers last Saturday, but now they've shifted their focus to Georgia. The AP number one team is heading to Faurot Field and the Tigers have been preparing all week. “Tackling, tackling…our opening drive and our...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman beats Tolton boys soccer in scoring frenzy

COLUMBIA - Tolton Trailblazer boys soccer hosted the Hickman Kewpies on the pitch Monday. Kewpies scored 5 goals in the first half and 8 in the game to beat Tolton 8-4. Hickman would strike first as Caleb Keenoy was off and running crossing it in to Leif Hammer who scored off his right foot.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Absentee voting begins Tuesday for November midterm election

Tuesday marks the start of absentee voting for the November midterm election. Those who are eligible to vote absentee can now do so in-person at the Boone County Government Office at 801 E. Walnut. Mail-in absentee ballots will soon be sent out. Any registered voter is allowed to vote by...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

