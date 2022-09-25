Volleyball Scores from Saturday, September 24th

(Corning) An important Class A, District 7 matchup this week has SW Valley hosting Earlham. The Timberwolves are 4-1 overall and have posted shutout wins in three of their last four games. “Coach Allen Naugle year in and year out has a fantastic defense.” Coach Anthony Donahoo says, “The players play simple and play fast. Really a downhill kind of defense that focuses on the defensive linemen doing their jobs and allowing the linebackers to play free. When you’re able to do that it forces the opponents into a lot of 3rd and long.”

EARLHAM, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO