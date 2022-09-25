Volleyball Scores from Saturday, September 24th
SW Valley Tournament
AHSTW 2, Diagonal 0 (21-9, 26-24) CAM 2, AHSTW 1 (19-21, 21-14, 15-13)
Lenox 2, AHSTW 0 (21-19, 21-16) CAM 2, Lenox 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-11)
Exira-EHK 2, Fremont-Mills 1 (21-19, 15-21, 15-10) CAM 2, Diagonal 0 (21-11, 21-18)
Lenox 2, Diagonal 0 (21-14, 21-16) Clarke 2, SW Valley 1 (21-11, 14-21, 15-5)
CAM 2, Clarke 1 (21-11, 18-21, 17-15) CAM 2, SW Valley 1 (25-19, 22-25, 15-13)
Exira-EHK 2, AHSTW 0 (21-18, 21-15) SW Valley 2, Exira-EHK 0 (21-14, 21-9)
Bedford Tournament
Sidney 2, Mid-Burchanon 0
Sidney 2, St. Albert 0
Stanton 2, East Mills 1
East Mills 2, Sidney 1
Sidney 2, Bedford 0
Stanton 2, Mount Ayr 0
East Mills 2, Lamoni 0
East Mills 2, Mount Ayr 0
Comments / 0