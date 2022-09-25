ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Video: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

What's already hit Cuba is now eyeing Florida, as Tampa and the southwestern part of the state prepare for a storm unlike anything it's seen in 100 years. Watch the video above to learn more.
Videos show preparations for, impact of Hurricane Ian

After tearing through Cuba as a major hurricane and leaving 1 million without electricity, Hurricane Ian is now headed for Florida. Video above: Osceola County residents prepare, pack sandbag locations. Forecasts predict that Hurricane Ian will strengthen into a Category 4 storm by the time it hits Florida, where 2.5...
Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday. The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
Alabama schools ready to serve Borden Dairy alternative

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More than 100 Alabama school system are preparing to offer a new cafeteria milk option next week. Borden Dairy is shutting down plants in Mississippi and Alabama by this weekend. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
