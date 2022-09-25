Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO