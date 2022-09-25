Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Looking back on another Cat 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago as Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida and is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits, we are looking back on another Category 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago. In August 2004, Hurricane Charley hit the Sunshine State making landfall on southwest Florida...
Wildfire risk high for parts of Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday
Parts of Alabama will be under a higher than normal risk for wildfires both today and Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the combination of dry air and breezy winds could lead to an increased risk of wildfires -- and outdoor burning will be a bad idea. A red flag...
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
wvtm13.com
Video: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
What's already hit Cuba is now eyeing Florida, as Tampa and the southwestern part of the state prepare for a storm unlike anything it's seen in 100 years. Watch the video above to learn more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Videos show preparations for, impact of Hurricane Ian
After tearing through Cuba as a major hurricane and leaving 1 million without electricity, Hurricane Ian is now headed for Florida. Video above: Osceola County residents prepare, pack sandbag locations. Forecasts predict that Hurricane Ian will strengthen into a Category 4 storm by the time it hits Florida, where 2.5...
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
fox8live.com
Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday. The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?
Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
JEA bringing in backup from Texas, Alabama and New England
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials from Mayor Lenny Curry to JEA’S Director of Facilities and Fleet Services Baley Brunell say Jacksonville needs prepare for power outages with Hurricane Ian. They’re preparing to get power restored as quickly as possible by getting their fleet ready today and calling in help...
Hurricane Ian: Texas prepares to send help to Florida ahead of storm's approach
HOUSTON — Representatives from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region will be sending one of their own to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's possible landfall. The Red Cross said it's placing resources across the state ahead of impact as Ian strengthened into a hurricane early Monday morning.
wvtm13.com
Alabama schools ready to serve Borden Dairy alternative
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More than 100 Alabama school system are preparing to offer a new cafeteria milk option next week. Borden Dairy is shutting down plants in Mississippi and Alabama by this weekend. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
wbrz.com
RED FLAG WARNING issued for southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi
A cold front will push through the area tonight with cooler and drier air to follow. Hurricane Ian will not bring significant impacts to the local area aside from increased winds and large swells—especially on offshore waters. The combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between...
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Gulf hurricane will likely bring rain to East Tennessee
As anticipated, the forecasted track for Tropical Storm Ian has shifted slightly west — which in turn increases the chances for appreciable rainfall across East Tennessee in the days ahead. As of Sunday morning, Ian was directly south of Cuba and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. He has maximum...
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
Comments / 0