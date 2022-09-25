Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing blanks Brandywine Heights to take the Berks IV lead
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Brandywine Heights and Wyomissing playing for the outright lead in Berks IV on Tuesday night. The Spartans getting the better of the Bullets, 2-0. First half both teams unable to find the back of the goal, late in the third quarter the Spartans break the scoreless tie, Tierney Murill with the game's first goal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall wins 2 overtime thriller over Liberty
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Whitehall hitting the road to Bethlehem to take on Liberty. The Zephyrs and Hurricanes needing not one, but two overtime periods to determine a winner in this one. Scoreless through the first overtime period, the game winner coming in the second overtime. The Zephyrs coming out on...
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD approves high school girls wrestling club with eye on PIAA sanction
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Two high schools in the Bethlehem Area School District now officially have a girls wrestling club. The BASD school board approved the winter season club for Freedom and Liberty high schools. The district says the girls wrestling club will provide female student-athletes the chance to wrestle and, in the process, enhance equitable access.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem couple leaves Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, as flights get cancelled due to storm
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - "Good evening my friends from the Florida Keys. Absolutely beautiful sunset," Richard and Kathy Mindler of Bethlehem said in a video posted during their vacation. It would be the last sunset the Mindlers would enjoy before scrambling to get out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian....
WFMZ-TV Online
Air Force members travel to Shenandoah to honor airman who died in crash
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Falling in line is a military tradition. Unfortunately, so too is honoring those who died too soon. Upwards of 50 Air Force members from the Dover Air Force base in Delaware traveled nearly 180 miles to St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County to say goodbye to Kohl Reed.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews respond to partial train derailment under the Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police were called to the scene of a partial train derailment just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It happened in the area of Riverside Drive and West 2nd Street under the Hill to Hill Bridge. Only the one person was on the train when several cars came...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break closes roads in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County. A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive. Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith...
WFMZ-TV Online
Services set for Shenandoah man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash
Services have been set to remember a Schuylkill County man killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware last week. SrA Kohl Reed, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, died Sunday, Sept. 18 after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Route 1 in Kent County, said Delaware State Police. Reed,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community mourns after shooting death of William Allen High School student in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A vigil took place Monday in Stevens Park in Allentown, the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday. The victim was 15-year-old Treyshawn Tracy, who was shot and killed in broad daylight. His family did not want to speak with us yet, but we spoke with Jean Garcia with the organization Promise Neighborhoods, who is working with them. Tracy was a student at William Allen High School.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
WFMZ-TV Online
Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck carrying sand hits vehicles, overturns in Raritan Twp.; 3 hurt
RARITAN TWP., Pa. - Three people were hurt after a crash involving four vehicles, including a dump truck, in Hunterdon County, New Jersey Tuesday morning. The Raritan Township Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Route 31 by mile marker 25 for a report of a crash involving three passenger vehicles and an overturned dump truck around 9:20 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting at Trout Creek Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man on July 4, 2020 has learned his fate. Kenith Otero-Ruiz has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. His sentence included a string of other crimes, including burglary, theft and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Allentown shooting victim as 15-year-old William Allen High School student
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A William Allen High School student was shot and killed near a park in Allentown on Sunday afternoon. Treshawn Tracy, 15, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting around 2:50 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Tilghman streets, near Stevens Park, said the Lehigh County coroner on Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
