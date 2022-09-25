ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing blanks Brandywine Heights to take the Berks IV lead

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Brandywine Heights and Wyomissing playing for the outright lead in Berks IV on Tuesday night. The Spartans getting the better of the Bullets, 2-0. First half both teams unable to find the back of the goal, late in the third quarter the Spartans break the scoreless tie, Tierney Murill with the game's first goal.
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall wins 2 overtime thriller over Liberty

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Whitehall hitting the road to Bethlehem to take on Liberty. The Zephyrs and Hurricanes needing not one, but two overtime periods to determine a winner in this one. Scoreless through the first overtime period, the game winner coming in the second overtime. The Zephyrs coming out on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

BASD approves high school girls wrestling club with eye on PIAA sanction

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Two high schools in the Bethlehem Area School District now officially have a girls wrestling club. The BASD school board approved the winter season club for Freedom and Liberty high schools. The district says the girls wrestling club will provide female student-athletes the chance to wrestle and, in the process, enhance equitable access.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian

Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Air Force members travel to Shenandoah to honor airman who died in crash

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Falling in line is a military tradition. Unfortunately, so too is honoring those who died too soon. Upwards of 50 Air Force members from the Dover Air Force base in Delaware traveled nearly 180 miles to St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County to say goodbye to Kohl Reed.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break closes roads in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County. A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive. Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community mourns after shooting death of William Allen High School student in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A vigil took place Monday in Stevens Park in Allentown, the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday. The victim was 15-year-old Treyshawn Tracy, who was shot and killed in broad daylight. His family did not want to speak with us yet, but we spoke with Jean Garcia with the organization Promise Neighborhoods, who is working with them. Tracy was a student at William Allen High School.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dump truck carrying sand hits vehicles, overturns in Raritan Twp.; 3 hurt

RARITAN TWP., Pa. - Three people were hurt after a crash involving four vehicles, including a dump truck, in Hunterdon County, New Jersey Tuesday morning. The Raritan Township Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Route 31 by mile marker 25 for a report of a crash involving three passenger vehicles and an overturned dump truck around 9:20 a.m.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting at Trout Creek Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man on July 4, 2020 has learned his fate. Kenith Otero-Ruiz has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. His sentence included a string of other crimes, including burglary, theft and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
BETHLEHEM, PA

