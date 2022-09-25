Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Bulldog Boys Soccer Win Again
The Butte High boys soccer team hosted the Helena High Bengals this afternoon at the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex. The first time these teams met, the Bulldogs came back from a 1-3 halftime deficit to win 4-3. Today, the Bulldogs came out on top 5-1. Butte High started a...
buttesports.com
Bulldog Teams are Headed to State Golf
For the first time in several years, the Butte High Bulldogs are sending their full Boys and Girls golf teams to Helena for the State AA Golf championships beginning Thursday September 29 at Green Meadows Country Club. The shotgun start begins at 10am on Thursday and Friday. Coach Erik Mankins...
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26
Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
