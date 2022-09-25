Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
A Unique Opportunity To Better Broadband
On Saturday, local online newspapers republished a Los Alamos County news release. (https://www.losalamosnm.us/news/broadband_survey_launched) announcing the mailing of a survey “to assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county” to a randomly selected sample of households. While I have only seen the draft of the survey that was presented at the June 28 County Council meeting, I believe that the survey will be the key to assessing the community’s need and desire for better broadband service in Los Alamos County. I hope those who receive the survey complete it as honestly and as thoroughly as possible. To any survey questions asking if you want Los Alamos County to take responsibility for better broadband here, I encourage you to say yes.
losalamosreporter.com
Cautious Optimism In The Face Of Land Barons And Warehouses
Columbus Capital owns or intends to own all of the properties between the Hilltop and the Los Alamos County Fire Department. Courtesy James Wernicke. Los Alamos has a $5B industry, a local government budget of $15k per person, and a median household income of $120k. You would think it could sustain a local pizza parlor. Being the healthiest county in the US, you would think it could support a medical facility that can treat a dislocated pinky on a Saturday. (Ask me how I know.) Yet, we struggle with these essential services as well as our fire, transit, recreation, and virtually all other services for the same reason: people don’t want to work here because there’s nowhere to live and nothing to do. Local property ownership creates the ideal conditions to empower equity in housing and inclusivity of local businesses in economic development, but in the real world, we often have to make it work in less-than-ideal conditions.
ksfr.org
Governor offers opening remarks at statewide economic development conference
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Monday afternoon to offer opening remarks at the Governor’s Statewide Conference on Economic Development. Lujan Grisham said the state is currently over-performing in many different fields, including film, renewable energy and aerospace to name a few. While the state still has some...
losalamosreporter.com
Boomerang Consignment & Resale Runs 10 Percent Off Everything Sale
Stop by Boomerang Consignment & Resale at 1247 Central Avenue in Los Alamos and take advantage of the 10 percent off everything sale currently underway. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
KRQE News 13
Comcast opens new location in Albuquerque
They are making an impact. We all know that Comcast is one of the largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers in the nation. They also do a lot to give back with their latest program called ‘Comcast Rise’. Comcast Rise has allowed them to support small and...
Hyperallergic
In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness
SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
losalamosreporter.com
Local Students Cultivate Resume Skills And More At ‘Forget Algebra’ Workshop Led By LAHS Alumnus Nathan Delgado
Los Alamos High School Business Club founders from left, Brian Han, Karl Sinkula and Emma Frost are pictured with LAHS alumnus Nate Delgado and Luis Rosales of Del Norte Credit Union. Photo Courtesy LAPS Foundation. Thirty Los Alamos High School students attended a free career building workshop on Saturday morning...
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: The Southwest Burger at High Point Grill
I’ve heard, from local patrons at Brew Lab 101, that the best place to get a burger is at High Point Grill in Westside Albuquerque. Also, I learned that their chef and owner Mike W. White won Best Chef in Albuquerque for Albuquerque the Magazine in 2019 and 2021. With accolades like this, you know I had to try the grub.
losalamosreporter.com
LWV Candidate Forum For Los Alamos County Council Coming Thursday
The League of Women Voters of Los Alamos invites the community to its traditional candidate forum for County Council candidates via Zoom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The candidates are. Melanee Hand. Suzie Havemann. Theresa Cull. Randall Ryti. James Wernicke, Jr. Sharon Dry. Reginald Page, Jr. Gary Stradling.
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
losalamosreporter.com
Two Upcoming Opportunities To Hear Los Alamos Community Winds
As the weather begins to cool, the Los Alamos Community Winds will present it’s 2022-2023 Season Opener “Musical Gemstones – Rare Works and Transcriptions for Band” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Crossroads Bible Church. Having just completed a very exciting and busy season which...
losalamosreporter.com
County: COVID-19 Omicron Booster Clinics Scheduled For Oct 3. And Oct. 10
In conjunction with Los Alamos County, Premier Medical Group (PMG) is holding a COVID-19 bivalent Omicron booster clinic scheduled for Monday, October 3, to include all eligible individuals, ages 12 years and up. On Monday, Oct. 10, Health Commons Public Health Office is holding a COVID-19 primary and bivalent Omicron booster clinic for all eligible individuals ages 6 months and up.
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
rrobserver.com
RRPS has more drivers, more behavioral problems
Rio Rancho Public Schools’ buses return to the transportation facility on Northern Boulevard after completing their routes Tuesday afternoon. (Gary Herron/Observer) In a recent issue of Student Transportation News, Zūm, the leader in modern student transportation, released its first commissioned survey, the “Student Transportation Report Card: A Parental Review.”
knau.org
Federal officials meet in NM to counter water crisis on Colorado River
Officials with the U.S. Interior Department met in Santa Fe, N.M., last week to outline a plan to counter the worsening crisis facing the Colorado River. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and others attended the Colorado River Symposium to highlight actions the agency is taking to prevent the river’s reservoirs from falling to critically low levels that would threaten water supplies and power generation.
KOAT 7
"We have to do more": House Speaker planning more aid for New Mexicans impacted by wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) made a special stop to New Mexico. On Monday, she joined Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (New Mexico - D) in a special roundtable discussion with survivors of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire. The event was held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho to renew Riverside Drive
(Michaela Helean/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho announced September 26 that Riverside Drive will be getting reconstructed. It will begin on October 3 and is set to last six months. It will end some time in April 2023. The short road is home to Fire Station #3, a park, and...
“Nuclear After Dark” at the Nuclear museum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting its Nuclear After Dark event September 30. The event is open to all ages and will take place outside at the museum, doors open for Nuclear After Dark at 5:30. The event will feature and outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” […]
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
