Norfolk, VA

ODU rallies, wins Sun Belt opener 29-26 over Arkansas State

By Nathan Epstein
 3 days ago

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Old Dominion trailed 12-0 at halftime, but with a combination of explosive offense and a touchdown on defense, outscored Arkansas State 29-14 in the second half to win their Sun Belt Conference opener 29-26 at SB Ballard Stadium on Saturday night.

Ali Jennings III registered 140 yards receiving and a touchdown on just four catches, while quarterback Hayden Wolff connected on 19 of 32 passes for 279 yards, two scores, and was not intercepted.

Tight end Zack Kuntz capped the scoring in a back-and-forth fourth quarter with the go-ahead touchdown catch from Wolff with 6:33 left.  The defense, which forced a fumble and an interception, closed out the victory. The Monarchs (2-2, 1-0 in Sun Belt) are back home next weekend for a 6:00 pm showdown with in-state rival Liberty.

