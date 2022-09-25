ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, AZ

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested

New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Mirage, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
El Mirage, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix New Times

The Sheriff’s Office Takes 611 Days to Investigate Misconduct. It’s Supposed to Take 85

Time is ticking for Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. In a matter of weeks, U.S. District Court Judge G. Murray Snow plans to cite Penzone and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for contempt of court over a 15-year-old racial profiling lawsuit that started under Penzone's predecessor. The ongoing court case, Ortega Melendres v. Arpaio dates back to the reign of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. In 2016, Arpaio was found in contempt of court orders in Melendres, as well.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WSB Radio

Phoenix police seize nearly 1 million fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after police in Arizona found nearly 1 million fentanyl pills on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said that the seizure of the pills in the suburban city of Avondale was the single largest fentanyl bust in the agency’s history, The Arizona Republic reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Smuggling#Police#Money Laundering#El Mirage Road#Guatemalan
fox10phoenix.com

Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman and a young boy were found dead Monday at a home in San Tan Valley, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to the home near Castlegate and Simonton Boulevards for reports of a suicidal subject.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman arrested for alleged money laundering, human smuggling

EL MIRAGE — Police say a woman was arrested in El Mirage Friday for alleged money laundering and human smuggling after police received a report that someone was being held for ransom. Officials were told that there were multiple people being held against their will in a house near...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

El Mirage police arrest 24-year-old woman for running human smuggling operation

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman who they say managed and directed the smuggling of hundreds of undocumented immigrants over the last six months. On Friday El Mirage police got a call from a woman tipping them off about a group of people, including her husband, that was being held for ransom at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive in El Mirage. Officers saw a car leave the home and stopped the driver, 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez, as she was transporting a Guatemalan national. Officers arrested Hernandez at the scene of the traffic stop. As they were arresting Hernandez police say two smugglers left the home on West Dahlia with 10 undocumented immigrants. Their whereabouts are still unknown.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol car

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man throwing rocks at a patrol car died Saturday evening. Two Phoenix patrol units were driving near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m. when their cars were struck by unknown items causing damage, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Methamphetamine Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Prison

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Luis Jesus Hernandez was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for his. role in trafficking methamphetamine as part of a drug trafficking organization. On July 27, 2021, law enforcement arrested Hernandez while observing him conduct a drug transaction in a parking lot. Hernandez was arrested...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was reunited with his service dog two weeks after she was taken and noticed the white bull terrier looked different. “The spots, I was kind of floored when we got her back and I saw that,” Anthony Graziani, the dog’s owner, told AZ Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy