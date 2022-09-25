Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Woman accused of human smuggling said she, two others acted as ‘stash house operators’
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 24-year-old El Mirage woman arrested for human trafficking told police her boyfriend, her brother, and herself were working for “the boss” as stash house operators. On Friday, the El Mirage Police Department responded to a suspicious call for help at a...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Over One Million Fentanyl Pills Seized; Largest Bust in Phoenix Police’s History
Phoenix police recently seized over one million fentanyl pills in what they are calling it the single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history. The Phoenix Police Department have arrested two men in the bust that happened on Sept. 21. Authorities say more than 1,000,000 fentanyl pills were seized in...
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
AZFamily
Man shot and killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police had mental illness, family says
W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
Phoenix New Times
The Sheriff’s Office Takes 611 Days to Investigate Misconduct. It’s Supposed to Take 85
Time is ticking for Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. In a matter of weeks, U.S. District Court Judge G. Murray Snow plans to cite Penzone and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for contempt of court over a 15-year-old racial profiling lawsuit that started under Penzone's predecessor. The ongoing court case, Ortega Melendres v. Arpaio dates back to the reign of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. In 2016, Arpaio was found in contempt of court orders in Melendres, as well.
AZFamily
Man threatened to kill fiancé before being shot by Mesa officers, docs say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents revealed more about the moment leading up to a man being shot by Mesa police officers earlier in September. Police say it all stemmed from a domestic violence call from a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
Phoenix police seize nearly 1 million fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after police in Arizona found nearly 1 million fentanyl pills on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said that the seizure of the pills in the suburban city of Avondale was the single largest fentanyl bust in the agency’s history, The Arizona Republic reported.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman and a young boy were found dead Monday at a home in San Tan Valley, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to the home near Castlegate and Simonton Boulevards for reports of a suicidal subject.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
ABC 15 News
Woman arrested for alleged money laundering, human smuggling
EL MIRAGE — Police say a woman was arrested in El Mirage Friday for alleged money laundering and human smuggling after police received a report that someone was being held for ransom. Officials were told that there were multiple people being held against their will in a house near...
AZFamily
El Mirage police arrest 24-year-old woman for running human smuggling operation
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman who they say managed and directed the smuggling of hundreds of undocumented immigrants over the last six months. On Friday El Mirage police got a call from a woman tipping them off about a group of people, including her husband, that was being held for ransom at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive in El Mirage. Officers saw a car leave the home and stopped the driver, 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez, as she was transporting a Guatemalan national. Officers arrested Hernandez at the scene of the traffic stop. As they were arresting Hernandez police say two smugglers left the home on West Dahlia with 10 undocumented immigrants. Their whereabouts are still unknown.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
fox10phoenix.com
Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen suspect sought in deadly Apache Junction shooting of his half-brother, police say
At around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police said a shooting broke out near Broadway and San Marcos drives and that 19-year-old Adam Williams is believed to be the suspect. The victim, 30-year-old Andrew Williams, died as a result of the shooting.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol car
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man throwing rocks at a patrol car died Saturday evening. Two Phoenix patrol units were driving near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m. when their cars were struck by unknown items causing damage, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Methamphetamine Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Prison
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Luis Jesus Hernandez was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for his. role in trafficking methamphetamine as part of a drug trafficking organization. On July 27, 2021, law enforcement arrested Hernandez while observing him conduct a drug transaction in a parking lot. Hernandez was arrested...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was reunited with his service dog two weeks after she was taken and noticed the white bull terrier looked different. “The spots, I was kind of floored when we got her back and I saw that,” Anthony Graziani, the dog’s owner, told AZ Family.
ABC 15 News
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered
Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
