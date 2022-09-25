Read full article on original website
Related
Pawtucket Times
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
Pawtucket Times
Medical Marijuana Doctors Are Offering Medical Marijuana Cards for Eligible Candidates
A group of experienced Certified Medical Marijuana doctors in Florida are offering Medical Marijuana Cards through a pre-qualification exam. Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Florida's biggest and the most experienced group of Certified Medical Marijuana doctors are offering Medical Marijuana Cards to patients who qualify for medical marijuana. For this, they have come up with an instant pre-qualification exam online.
Pawtucket Times
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hartford Courant. September 21, 2022. Editorial: A state trooper’s humanity toward a veteran is a lesson to all. You really have to see the bodycam video. But if you don’t get that chance, take our word for it: the Connecticut State Police trooper did the right thing. During...
Pawtucket Times
Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman Announce Initiative To Pardon Marijuana-Related Offenses
The Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor announced a program to help people convicted of marijuana offenses get an official pardon from the state. Lancaster, Pennsylvania, United States - September 26, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have announced a significant initiative to help individuals...
Comments / 0