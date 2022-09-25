ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

wbrc.com

Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers, the Hendersons didn’t get a bill for months - then got five bills all at once in June. They say they paid that bill, then got another one a few days later demanding hundreds more dollars and when they called to try and resolve it, they say they never got a call back.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman and toddler killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A woman and toddler were killed in crash on Interstate 59/20 in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Laquavia Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck just after 4 p.m. Monday. The state...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Body of missing boater is recovered

PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama non-profit ready to help hurricane victims

PELHAM, Ala. — A disaster relief non-profit in Pelham, Alabama is packed and ready to respond to Florida to help anyone impacted by Hurricane Ian. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane tells you more about Hatching Hope Disaster Relief in the video above. Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere along...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

3 Birmingham men arrested, charged with multiple car burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested three Birmingham men in connection to multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday. According to HPD, officers received multiple calls involving several suspects breaking into vehicles in the Bluff Park community. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description that the callers had provided. During the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
HOOVER, AL
WSB Radio

2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
ONEONTA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death

A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
weisradio.com

Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

