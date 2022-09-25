ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

The Return of Fascism in Italy

“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
ELECTIONS
The Spun

Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
SOCCER
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Business Insider

4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
LIFESTYLE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Nations League#Uefa Cup#League Cup#Fifa World#Sports#European#Swiss#Group#Czechs#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy