US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.

The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County.

It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.

The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.

BobDirtTexas
2d ago

Why would tell China you have launched a spy satellite, O Joe Biden tells China everything an let's them get away with polluting the whole world, AOC an the squad said China is our great friends an we must trust them

Shannon G. Carter Rutledge
2d ago

Why in the world would we brag about our new spy satellite, giving many details so China can be aware of every military advancement our country makes. Duh

snafu u2
2d ago

What better way to launch a "spy" satellite than to advertise that you are launching a "spy" satellite !!

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

