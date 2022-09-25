The Duluth City Council unanimously agreed Monday night to an 8.9% increase in property tax. According to Larson, because of property tax value growth and new construction growth and by utilizing some American Rescue Plan funding, the net property tax impact after growth that homeowners will see is a little more than 1 percent. 8.9% is a huge number and city council approved that number as the highest they can go and actually increase taxes in 2023. So with that being said, the number could potentially go down.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO