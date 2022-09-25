ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Things to do: Fall, Halloween activities in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is here, and Halloween is fast approaching, meaning new, fun activities are popping up across the valley. See the list below for some great family-friendly activities going on through October 31. Asylum-Hotel Fear. The haunted house will host its opening night on Thursday, September...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Restaurant Patios in Las Vegas

As the rest of the country gears up for sweater weather, Las Vegans are celebrating a different change—it’s finally patio season! (It’s still in the 90s here, but that feels chilly to us.) But what makes a truly great restaurant patio? A great view has a lot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to celebrate National Coffee Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces October Events

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Maroon 5 announces new residency at Park MGM on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting the moves like Jagger. Maroon 5 has announced it will headline a new residency at Park MGM starting next spring. "M5LV The Residency" is described as being custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience inside the 5,200-seat venue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to celebrate return of Oktoberfest in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After a two-year hiatus, Oktoberfest is back!. If you can't make it to Munich, don't worry. There are plenty of ways to celebrate right at home. Lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland joined us to share some tips for enjoying the festivities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disney lovers are in for a treat, as the beloved Disney on Ice shows announced it will host a series of shows in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures performances will be held Jan. 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 October Memorial to be completed by 2024

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two acres of land being donated by MGM will eventually be the location for the 1 October Memorial. The location is significant because it is one of the places people ran to escape the gunfire. "We have a family member that lost her sister. We...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Animal shelters across Las Vegas feeling overwhelmed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After 8 admissions employees left their job at the Animal Foundation, the CEO. Hilarie Grey said it can be a stressful job for their workers. Overcrowding is a big issue not only for the Animal Foundation but for other shelters across the country as well. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Adison

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adison was diagnosed in 2009. Every month she receives an intravenous infusion, which can take up to four hours, so that her immune system can function properly. After waiting through the pandemic for travel to be safer for her, she finally got to spend a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tickets for EDC 2023 to go on sale Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Electric Daisy Carnival may be months away, but festival-goers are already getting a chance to purchase tickets starting this week. Insomniac Productions announced on Monday that tickets for EDC 2023 will be going on sale starting Thursday, September 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Three-day...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS. Monday through Thursday in October, guests who earn up to 1,800 points on slots, video reels or video poker will receive a weekly gift and keep their points. Earn and redeem all four weekly gifts and receive a bonus gift of $100 free play.
LAS VEGAS, NV

