Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Mental Health Awareness: Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska

AXTELL, Neb. — It's a topic we feel passionate about- the importance of mental health and letting people know there is help. You are not alone. The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) was established back in 2009 to increase the behavioral health workforce in the state. UNK...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic outgrows current location

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic details exciting changes coming to the veterinary landscape in Kearney and Central Nebraska early next year to Kearney Chamber of Commerce's LEAD program, including moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th Street in March 2023. If...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Shoe donation helps kids start school on the right foot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community is helping get the school year started on the right foot. Tradehome Shoes is donating 52 pairs of shoes to Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island. It was an idea one of the company leaders had when he noticed some kids come...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator

The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

XC athletes prepare for state meet at UNK High School Invite

KEARNEY, Neb. — Less than a month before Kearney Country Club hosts the NSAA State Cross Country meet, UNK organizes its annual high school invitational for runners in all four classes to get a gauge for the course. On Monday, Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian tasted victory in the...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Suspicious doll evacuates Grand Island businesses

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been arrested and a woman has been referred for charges after two businesses were evacuated due to a suspicious doll. Kona Oili, 44, was arrested for terroristic threats. Tomi Workman, 41, was referred for the same charges. According to Grand...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Harvest of Harmony Preview: Elm Creek Buffaloes

ELM CREEK, Neb. — The Harvest of Harmony Parade is only days away, and like many bands across the state, the Elm Creek marching band has been rehearsing since the beginning of the school year to give it their all this upcoming Saturday. A total of 32 students from...
ELM CREEK, NE
NebraskaTV

Prototype electric airplane takes first flight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by...
MOSES LAKE, WA
NebraskaTV

UNK sweeps Fort Hays State

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Outside Emersen Cyza and middle Fallon Stutheit combined for 27 kills to help sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Fort Hays State (-14, -15, -13) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (16-1, 6-1) improve to 96-9 all-time against...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Update on demo work of the Hastings 16th Street overpass

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings 16th St. overpass started its demo work back in April, and crews are still working on bringing it down completely. The city said they decided to demolish the viaduct as it had structural integrity issues. There was a pause on the demolition project for...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Hurricane Ian on path to strike Florida as Category 4 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — After additional strengthening overnight, Ian is a category one hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph moving to the northwest at 13 mph. Meteorologists expected Hurricane Ian to continue to rapidly intensify as it approaches western Cuba. Ian is expected emerge into the southeast Gulf of Mexico Tuesday as a major hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: SCALES investigating officer-involved shooting in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Hastings Police said officers responded just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue, which is near the police station. HPD said multiple HPD officers were involved, with two firing their weapons.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

TJ Davis named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis has been tabbed as the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. The 2021 Harlon Hill runner-up rushed for 191 yards with three rushing touchdowns and threw for 134 yards and a score as the No. 25 Lopers earned its second all-time home win over Central Missouri.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Merrick County

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the suspect in the area of 4th and J Roads and he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Merrick County are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a vehicle and a home.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE

