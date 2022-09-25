ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paramus, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Sports
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
City
Hammonton, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

StoryWalk Reading Program Celebrated in Ocean City

What began as a way to safely spend time outdoors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has become a popular activity for Ocean City families — reading while strolling in Lake Memorial Park in a program called StoryWalk. Hosted by the Ocean City Free Public Library (OCFPL), StoryWalk...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally

More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hull City#Cyclist#Volunteers#The Bike Ms
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden

This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
ocnjdaily.com

Vote for Pet of the Year to Help Humane Society of Ocean City

Dogs, a cat, a bunny and even a horse are all up for the Humane Society of Ocean City’s Pet of the Year contest. HSOC Director of Operations Phil Bellucci said the staff and volunteers at the shelter are looking forward to another fantastic fundraiser. “We are super-excited about...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

COVID cases increase in Camden County

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, there were 196 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,079. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 125,706 and 1,705 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ

An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

List of Current Guarded Ocean City Beaches

The Ocean City Beach Patrol guards beaches from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The following beaches will be guarded from Monday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 2. 8th Street. 9th Street. 12th Street (Saturday & Sunday only) 34th Street...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy