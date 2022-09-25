Read full article on original website
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
After 46 Years, A Great Ninja Academy In Ventnor, NJ Has Closed
Two students of the late, great and yes legendary Malcom Perkins have advised that the Ninja Academy in Ventnor City, New Jersey closed this past Sunday, September 25, 2022 after 46 years in operation. Grand Master Malcolm S. Perkins, Esquire passed away on October 6, 2014, yet his legacy and...
Another one bites the dust: Creepy, abandoned NJ shore motel demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
ocnjdaily.com
StoryWalk Reading Program Celebrated in Ocean City
What began as a way to safely spend time outdoors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has become a popular activity for Ocean City families — reading while strolling in Lake Memorial Park in a program called StoryWalk. Hosted by the Ocean City Free Public Library (OCFPL), StoryWalk...
More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally
More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
$60 Million Beach Replenishment Project Announced
OCEAN COUNTY – Officials recently announced plans for an upcoming beach replenishment project from Point Pleasant Beach to Berkeley’s South Seaside Park. The total cost of the project will be approximately $60 million. The Army Corps of Engineers will pay $30 million, with the remaining $30 million paid by the state and municipalities.
Coming Soon: Freedom From Cash On NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway
As every New Jersey resident is fully aware, anything having to do with road construction or various highway projects can take upwards of what feels like an eternity before they're complete. It seems like we've been hearing about this particular project for a while now. It's been announced several times...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden
This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
PhillyBite
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
Dad hospitalized by Wildwood, NJ crash seen in disturbing viral H2Oi video
WILDWOOD — A father of four daughters is in intensive care after he was hit by a sports car during Saturday's unsanctioned H2Oi car rally that was caught in an upsetting video and shared widely on social media. Erhan Bayram remains in the ICU at an Atlantic City trauma...
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
ocnjdaily.com
Vote for Pet of the Year to Help Humane Society of Ocean City
Dogs, a cat, a bunny and even a horse are all up for the Humane Society of Ocean City’s Pet of the Year contest. HSOC Director of Operations Phil Bellucci said the staff and volunteers at the shelter are looking forward to another fantastic fundraiser. “We are super-excited about...
COVID cases increase in Camden County
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, there were 196 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,079. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 125,706 and 1,705 total fatalities.
What Needs to be Said About the Deadly H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ
I found myself, ironically, driving around Sunday night thinking about the events that unfolded in Wildwood this weekend and instead of getting angrier and angrier, I decided to put pen to paper here. If you were part of the problem in and around Wildwood this weekend, what the F is...
Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
ocnjdaily.com
List of Current Guarded Ocean City Beaches
The Ocean City Beach Patrol guards beaches from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The following beaches will be guarded from Monday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 2. 8th Street. 9th Street. 12th Street (Saturday & Sunday only) 34th Street...
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
Comments / 0