Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football RB Armoni Goodwin 'day-to-day' with hamstring injury, per Brian Kelly
BATON ROUGE - LSU football running back Armoni Goodwin is "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury, coach Brian Kelly said Monday. Goodwin injured his hamstring in the third quarter on Saturday in LSU's 38-0 win over New Mexico. Kelly added that quarterback Jayden Daniels has not felt any residual effects from...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brian Kelly says Jayden Daniels is progressing as a passer for LSU football. Here's how.
BATON ROUGE - The biggest concern surrounding quarterback Jayden Daniels after his three seasons with Arizona State football was his ability to read defenses. Could he be decisive? Could he scan the field and go from receiver to receiver on his reads and not bail out of the pocket too early? Could he do it all while playing in the toughest conference in college football?
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. Tennessee schedule update: TV schedule, kickoff time announced
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's matchup on Oct. 8 against. will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be featured on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday. The matchup will be the first time LSU has played Tennessee since 2017, when the Tigers beat the Volunteers 30-10 in Knoxville. The Vols haven't traveled to Baton Rouge in 12 years.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Is Harold Perkins a star already? Answering 5 LSU football questions after New Mexico win
BATON ROUGE - There wasn't a lot to take away from LSU football's 38-0 beatdown against New Mexico on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) were dominant from the jump while the Lobos (2-2, 0-1 Mountain West Conference) were fortunate to only be down 17-0 at halftime. Once the final whistle blew, LSU outgained New Mexico 633 to 88 in total yards.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. John rallies past West St. Mary, 41-0
The St. John Eagle defense virtually shut down the West St. Mary in first-half action, but head coach Coby Minton worried about a missing element at halftime. The SJHS defense allowed its foes only four yards in the first half, but the Eagle offense mustered only a 6-0 lead by intermission.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Live Like Allie' bracelets available in Ascension Parish, Baton Rouge area locations
Live Like Allie bracelets in memory of Allison Rice are available at several Ascension Parish and Baton Rouge area locations. Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate, was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The locations for the bracelets were announced through...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: $1 million winning ticket sold in Ascension Parish
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery. According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14. For more information,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism
Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 19-23
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 19-23. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Housing teens at Angola could cause 'psychological trauma.' The state can do it anyways.
A federal judge will not stop Louisiana from moving incarcerated teens in the state’s juvenile justice system to a building on the grounds of one of the largest maximum security adult prisons in the country.“While locking children in cells at night at Angola is untenable, the threat of harm these youngsters present to themselves, and others, is intolerable. The untenable must yield to the intolerable,” wrote Shelly Dick, a federal judge in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana, in a ruling released Friday evening.Civil rights attorneys sued Louisiana a month ago in an effort to block plans to open a juvenile justice facility just inside the front gate of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. With the state prevailing in this initial legal fight, eight youths could be transferred to the site as early as next week.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect leads deputies on over 120 mph pursuit, crashes into Donaldsonville house: Assumption Parish sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested a St. James man on felony charges after a chase reaching more than 120 miles per hour started in the Belle Rose area and ended with a crash into a Donaldsonville house late Sept. 23. In a news release, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council inducts 2022 class
Donaldsonville city officials held an induction ceremony Sept. 27 for the 2022-23 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, State Rep. Ken Brass, Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton, and the members of the city council welcomed the new class, which consists of high school students from both Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Catholic High School.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Lt. Col. Laura Gremillion graduates FBI National Academy
Lt. Col. Laura Gremillion graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy, representing the 14th deputy and first female deputy to do so in Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office history. The graduation took place Sept. 13 at the National Academy in Quantico, Va., according to an APSO news release.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library sets fall storytimes
Babytime is a storytime designed for babies from 0 to 18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books, songs, nursery rhymes and fingerplays. It is a chance for babies and caregivers to bond over books. Babytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown from Sept. 27 through Nov. 17 and lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes.
