A federal judge will not stop Louisiana from moving incarcerated teens in the state’s juvenile justice system to a building on the grounds of one of the largest maximum security adult prisons in the country.“While locking children in cells at night at Angola is untenable, the threat of harm these youngsters present to themselves, and others, is intolerable. The untenable must yield to the intolerable,” wrote Shelly Dick, a federal judge in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana, in a ruling released Friday evening.Civil rights attorneys sued Louisiana a month ago in an effort to block plans to open a juvenile justice facility just inside the front gate of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. With the state prevailing in this initial legal fight, eight youths could be transferred to the site as early as next week.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO