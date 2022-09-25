Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
WCAX
Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash
Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts. Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?. Updated: 6 hours ago. With Vermont deer hunting season around the corner, Vermont wildlife officials are...
mynbc5.com
Driver, passenger severely injured in Colchester single-car crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Colchester on Saturday. Colchester police said they received a call about an accident at 6:10 a.m. on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. When officials arrived, they found a Volkswagen Jetta had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
WCAX
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 22A in Benson
BENSON — Police responded to a crash in Benson on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 22A, near Mill Pond Road, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Ronni Allard, 68, of Burlington, was traveling north prior to the crash. He was thrown...
WCAX
Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for two men, they say are connected to an ATV crash that killed a teenager last week. Police are now saying the two ATV’s involved -- were stolen. Last Thursday Police say -- 19-year-old Samantha Henderson crashed an ATV on...
mychamplainvalley.com
Two suspects wanted in connection to fatal ATV crash
Sheffield, VT — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to the fatal ATV crash that occurred last Thursday. Law enforcement discovered that two ATVs including the one that crashed had been stolen from Roadside Motorsports in Williston. The second ATV was found near the crash in the possession of Philip DeGreenia Jr. and Christopher DeGreenia of Sheffield.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle flees from police in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 32-year-old man from Lyndonville was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a blue motorcycle operating erratically and unsafely on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury at around 8:50 a.m. Police located the motorcycle in St....
Barton Chronicle
VT Rte. 100 closed due to MV crash
VT RT 100 in the vicinity of #1242 Lowell is closed to through traffic in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash. No other details are available at this time and this closure will be in effect for some time. Updates will beprovided when they become available.
VTDigger
Burlington police investigate apparent stabbing
A reported stabbing in downtown Burlington is being investigated, police said in a press release. On Monday morning around 1 a.m., Burlington Police were called to the intersection of Pearl and Church streets after someone found a man bleeding from the neck who said he was stabbed. The man’s injuries...
No one hurt in car fire that shut down VT 128 in Westford
Police say the driver, an 18-year-old from Essex, got out of the car safely.
Vermonter crashes car after alleged high speed chase
A Wallingford, Vermont man was cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and then crashed into the woods.
WCAX
Police: Saranac woman arrested driving drunk with child in car
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Saranac, New York, woman faces aggravated DWI charges after being pulled over with a child in the car. It happened Sunday afternoon on General Leroy Manor Road in Beekmantown. New York State Police say they pulled over Stephanie Wood, 37, for not having her headlights on in the rain. Troopers later determined she had a .20% BAC, over two times the legal limit. They say she was also driving with a six-year-old in the car.
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
WCAX
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
Barton Chronicle
VSP report stolen vehicle
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were contacted about a vehicle theft that took place today, September 27 at 1:17 p.m. from Wells River Chevrolet. The vehicle was a 2016 Chevy Equinox, silver in color, with no rear license plate, a paper “Wells River Chevrolet” plate on the front, and a blue “16” sticker on the front windshield.
Barton Chronicle
Derby Barracks/ Larceny/ Request for Information
On the 09/23/22, Vermont State Police were contacted by Mercedes Mahoney, reporting on 09/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours, her Samsung straight talk cell phone had been stolen from Maplefields located at 115 Main Street in Orleans, VT. A photo of the suspects are attached. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information or can identify the suspects, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
WCAX
Plattsburgh begins 5-week hydrant flushing project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Flushing is underway in Plattsburgh to clear out the city’s water system. Crews say hydrant flushing will happen in zones over the next five weeks. The water in Plattsburgh has been discolored and city leaders say it’s because of iron and manganese sediment. Bacteria...
WCAX
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stolen vehicle was found burning early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington. Firefighters say they found a Toyota Highlander fully engulfed in flames around 1:51 a.m. Crews say no one was inside at the time and the car was towed away. The fire is...
