DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured when his SUV was struck by a suspected drunk driver Monday night. The deputy was waiting on a tow truck to get a car he was impounding when the suspect driver, Zachary William Shores, 29, from Parker crashed his Chevy 3500 pickup truck into the rear of the deputy’s patrol Tahoe at approximately 10:45 p.m., the department said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO