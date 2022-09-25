Read full article on original website
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
Autopsy: Man in police shooting killed himself
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An autopsy determined that a man who died after a police shooting over the weekend killed himself. The official cause of death for Anthony Edwards is a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is suicide, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said on Tuesday.
Deputy injured after patrol SUV hit by suspected drunk driver
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured when his SUV was struck by a suspected drunk driver Monday night. The deputy was waiting on a tow truck to get a car he was impounding when the suspect driver, Zachary William Shores, 29, from Parker crashed his Chevy 3500 pickup truck into the rear of the deputy’s patrol Tahoe at approximately 10:45 p.m., the department said.
Man killed in Westminster stabbing, police searching for information
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man died after he was stabbed last year and police are searching for information to catch his killer. Westminster police said Justin Casados was found after being stabbed multiple times on Aug. 1, 2021, at 6980 Stuart St. Police said he died later from those injuries.
Pipe bomb threat at Littleton Safeway
Courtney Fromm is at a Safeway in Littleton where police and a bomb squad are investigating the potential threat.
Aurora Police Chief finalists meet and greet on Tuesday
Aurora Police Chief finalists meet and greet on Tuesday, Kristen Chapman reports.
Aurora passes law to send shoplifters to jail
Under the new ordinance, anyone convicted of stealing more than $300 of merchandise must serve three days in jail. Talya Cunningham reports.
Suspect in Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 2 hospitalized
The Aurora Police Department arrived at a parking lot on the northwest corner where Iliff Avenue intersects with South Chambers Road. There they found two men with serious injuries and transported both to a nearby hospital.
Aurora PD chief candidates intro themselves to community
A meet and greet held in Aurora city hall for the final police chief candidates, Scott Ebner and David Franklin, gave community members a chance to get acquainted. Greg Nieto details the event.
Parents of attempted kidnapper on suspect's mental health
An attempted kidnapper has been caught by Thornton police, after trying to snatch a 10-year-old student of Stem Launch school in Thornton. With pending charges, the suspect's mental health is being called into question. Vicente Arenas reports.
Not enough police officers in Aurora
After a violent weekend, one city official in Aurora said the city needs more police officers for the number of crimes committed. Rogelio Mares reports.
Northbound I-225 closed near Colfax Avenue in Aurora
Northbound I-225 closed near Colfax Avenue in Aurora.
Aurora City Council to vote on shoplifting punishment
Councilmembers will vote on whether or not shoplifters in Aurora should go to jail for three days.
Drone footage helps Marshall fire victim heal
A Superior man uses his drone to track the road to rebuilding in his former neighborhood. Not only is it helping him find peace of mind, but it is also proving valuable to his fellow community members. Katie Orth has the story.
Woman fears losing $3K from fencing company
A Denver woman is down $3,000 after the fencing company she hired never showed up to work. Shaul Turner investigates.
The tragic history of Lafayette’s 1st public pool
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A fifth-grade teacher was finally able to take his students on a field trip after years of COVID restrictions to teach them a lesson in Hispanic history. Mr. Vargas and a bus full of elementary kids headed to Rose Lueras swimming pool in Lafayette. The...
Live pipe bomb disabled at Littleton King Soopers
An independent contractor at a Littleton King Soopers discovered a live pipe bomb outside of the store. A bomb squad was able to disable the device and remove it to a secure location. Courtney Fromm reports live from the scene in Littleton.
Denver Health Medical Plan Celebrates 25 Years of Serving the Community
This year, Denver Health Medical Plan is celebrating a big milestone, 25 years of serving the community! CEO of Denver Health Medical Plan, Greg McCarthy, talks to GDC about Denver Health Medical Plan and what it means to them to serve our community for over two decades. To learn more...
Sunny and 80 degrees Monday; Cold front Friday and rain
Sunny and 80 degrees Monday; Cold front Friday and rain.
GDC Explores Colorado’s First Entrepreneur Academy For Kids
It’s the first of its kind in Colorado, a magnet school has opened up in Aurora this fall semester! The Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy is working to polish the minds of youngsters from kindergarten to 8th grade. The school is teaching kids the core skills they need to be a future CEO, starting with the grades mentioned above, and will increase the grade level each year until they reach 8th grade.
