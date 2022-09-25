ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

How Charles Turner made up for his size to become LSU's starting center

Charles Turner III’s dad cried inside Tiger Stadium. Down in Section 104, row eight, his eyes watered two weeks ago as he watched his youngest son start for the second time. Turner played significant snaps before, but these felt like the beginning of something permanent instead of another temporary appearance. The redshirt junior was initially passed over while questions persisted about his size, but after the offensive line struggled in the season opener, Turner got his chance against Southern as LSU looked for solutions.
Scott Rabalais: On the gauntlet LSU now faces and a big TV snub for LSU-Tennessee

Now the season truly begins. The first month of LSU's football schedule has really been the shakedown cruise under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers did start off shaky with that 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. But they rebounded with three straight home wins over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico, each impressive in its own right.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly says he's excited about Joe Foucha's return, adds the next month will 'tell us a lot' about LSU

Brian Kelly is excited to get Joe Foucha back after the Arkansas transfer, who sat out because of academic credit issues, played on the scout team for the last month. It helped Foucha stay ready. As a scout team member, Kelly said, “He was a pain to deal with because he was so good, playing so hard as a scout team member, that he made us better.” LSU can move him into the lineup to replace Major Burns.
LSU and Tennessee will have an early wake-up call next weekend; see the details here

LSU's anticipated home game against Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. CBS, the SEC television partner that has the first pick in the TV lineup, chose to use Oct. 8 as one of its rare same-day doubleheaders. But it will broadcast the Auburn-Georgia game at the network's traditional 2:30 p.m. start time, then air Texas A&M's game at Alabama at 7 p.m.
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
Jaxon Wiggins igniting Delcambre's encouraging early-season run

Emotions are running high at Delcambre, which is on the cusp of its best start since the 1992 team went undefeated. The Panthers (3-1) hammered Lake Arthur 42-12 last week behind the running of Jaxon Wiggins (19-317, four TDs) and quarterback Parker LeBlanc (15-85, TD), who also threw for a score.
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory

The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
Who Killed LSU's Allie Rice? Family Still Awaiting Answers 10 Days After She Was Shot to Death in Her Car

"She was loved by everybody," Allie Rice's dad Paul Rice tells PEOPLE. "She had no enemies. Her friends had loved her dearly' With her killer still on the loose, the father of beloved LSU student Allison Rice is struggling to come to terms with the senseless murder of his daughter earlier this month. Before the 21-year-old senior marketing major was shot to death in her vehicle on Sept. 16, Paul Rice told PEOPLE that his daughter was waiting for a friend to close up a Baton Rouge bar...
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
