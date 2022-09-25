Read full article on original website
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
theadvocate.com
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
NOLA.com
LSU earns rare recognition for cybersecurity from NSA, only the 21st university to do so
The federal agency tasked with protecting America from hackers has awarded LSU an elite designation that positions it among the premier universities for cybersecurity in the country. LSU announced Monday that the National Security Agency named it a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, or CAE-CO. Now one of...
brproud.com
LSU ID’s man arrested for allegedly trying to break into Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has reportedly been arrested on LSU campus Monday, September 26. According to LSU’s on-campus media station, Tiger TV, the man allegedly tried to break in to Tiger Stadium. LSU later identified the man as Raphael Green and added that he has...
theadvocate.com
McKinley-Northside game ruled double forfeit as LHSAA investigation of fight continues
The LHSAA website now lists last Friday’s Northside at McKinley football game as a double forfeit as its investigation of a large scale fight between the teams continues. LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders acknowledged the double-forfeit and said via text, “We continue to communicate with both schools about this incident.”
brproud.com
Southern University 2022-2023 men’s basketball schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University released its men’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023. The schedule shows 13 non-conference games between November and December. “Our pre-nonconference schedule poses a great and challenging schedule for us this year. Our first four games are all on the west coast starting...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
wbrz.com
New guidelines in effect for St. Amant High School football games
ST. AMANT - With four home games left in the regular season, an Ascension Parish high school is implementing new rules for its football games. St. Amant High posted the new guidelines via Facebook on Monday. Read the statement below:. St. Amant High Community,. Our 2022 football season is in...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge. One of those shootings happened right in front of police headquarters. We’ve heard Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul blame gangs for the rise in crime, but is that all...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
theadvocate.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
fox8live.com
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
brproud.com
Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
