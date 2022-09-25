ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

rockytopinsider.com

Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU

Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn't use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
Southern University 2022-2023 men’s basketball schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University released its men’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023. The schedule shows 13 non-conference games between November and December. “Our pre-nonconference schedule poses a great and challenging schedule for us this year. Our first four games are all on the west coast starting...
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
wbrz.com

New guidelines in effect for St. Amant High School football games

ST. AMANT - With four home games left in the regular season, an Ascension Parish high school is implementing new rules for its football games. St. Amant High posted the new guidelines via Facebook on Monday. Read the statement below:. St. Amant High Community,. Our 2022 football season is in...
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
fox8live.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
brproud.com

Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
