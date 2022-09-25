ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Fox 19

Missing woman found safe, family says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
wvxu.org

Tylersville Road widening begins by WLW Tower Park complex

The black security fence is gone. New storm sewers and catch basins are in place. By the end of the year, Tylersville Road in front of the historic WLW-AM tower should be widened to five lanes for access to the $30-million Tower Park shopping and office complex. One business —...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight fire destroys garage of Burlington home

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A fire engulfed the garage of a family home in Burlington overnight. We are told everyone that lives in the Cedar Hill Lane home made it out okay, but significant damage to the garage and front of the home can be seen. Officials have not said...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

New federal research lab poised to move forward in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of four planned large development projects at the intersection of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Avondale is expected to clear a major hurdle this week. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which employs more than 700 in Cincinnati, wants...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
star64.tv

Woman hit by car in Bridgetown

BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, OH
Fox 19

NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax. The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
MILFORD, OH

