Butler County explores homeless housing options; leaders look at 'Dignity Buses'
Butler County leaders who recently took a trip to view Dignity Buses in Florida said they could be a good starting point to provide shelter for the county’s homeless.
Fox 19
Missing woman found safe, family says
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Officials seeking people suspected of arson in Clermont County house fire
BATAVIA, Ohio — Ohio Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a Batavia home. Officials said the Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to a fire in the 2300 block of...
Hamilton County Sheriff plans to retire helicopters, expand drone program
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is retiring its two helicopters and instead expanding their drone program to respond to calls for missing people, fleeing suspects, surveillance and security.
Hamilton County Land Bank will pay $1.5 million for John Klosterman's properties
The Hamilton County Landbank will pay nearly $1.5 million for a landlord's properties, according to records. The sale will be used to pay off John Klosterman's unpaid city bills and other costs.
Fox 19
House fire evacuates NKY family
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
FireRescue1
Man convicted in arson that killed Ohio firefighter in 2015 continues to appeal
HAMILTON, Ohio — One of two men convicted of murder for the arson fire that killed a Hamilton firefighter continues to appeal his conviction pointing to another person as the actual culprit. William "Billy" Tucker, now 55, is serving a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of...
Clearcreek Twp. officer to be released from rehabilitation center
Officer Ney was shot in the head in the line of duty on July 12 after responding to a domestic call in the 5900 block of N. State Route 48 in Warren County. The suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, was shot by Sgt. Cordero on scene. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.
Fox 19
Milford residents rally to rescue kitten trapped storm drain for days
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A kitten is safe and sound after a scary situation Sunday night at the UDF in Milford. The kitten, now dubbed Piper, got stuck in a storm drain. Melissa Gates was one of the Good Samaritans who responded. ”Her cries were letting us know that...
wvxu.org
Tylersville Road widening begins by WLW Tower Park complex
The black security fence is gone. New storm sewers and catch basins are in place. By the end of the year, Tylersville Road in front of the historic WLW-AM tower should be widened to five lanes for access to the $30-million Tower Park shopping and office complex. One business —...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Overnight fire destroys garage of Burlington home
BURLINGTON, Ky. — A fire engulfed the garage of a family home in Burlington overnight. We are told everyone that lives in the Cedar Hill Lane home made it out okay, but significant damage to the garage and front of the home can be seen. Officials have not said...
Fox 19
New federal research lab poised to move forward in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of four planned large development projects at the intersection of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Avondale is expected to clear a major hurdle this week. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which employs more than 700 in Cincinnati, wants...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
star64.tv
Woman hit by car in Bridgetown
BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
Fox 19
NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax. The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on...
Fox 19
Princeton City Schools bus drivers threaten strike after employer refuses to give paid time off
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Around 70 bus drivers, special needs bus monitors, and mechanics with Local 184 of Ohio Association of Public School Employees threatened their employer First Student with a strike after refusing to add paid time off in their new contracts, according to Derryl Hall with OAPSE. Hall says...
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
Fox 19
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
