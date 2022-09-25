Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson released a statement on the newly opened city relief center for illegal migrants and asylum seekers at Orchard Beach. “During times of great challenge, New York has always stepped up to help support those in need. As our City has seen an increase in asylum seekers, it is important for us to share in this emergency crisis and ensure that we are all doing our part to assist. The City of New York is a right-to-shelter city and is legally required to provide temporary housing to those who enter our shelter system. As we continue to be overwhelmed with single adults and families in need of housing, the administration has decided to implement an option to provide temporary housing in certain designated locations starting with the Orchard Beach parking lot.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO