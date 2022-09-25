Read full article on original website
Cowards? Cops Looking for Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Purse from 83-Year-Old Woman in Yes, a Church Parking Lot
Police are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the suspects in a robbery that took place in a church parking lot in Oneida County. Officers were called to the parking lot of the Transfiguration Church, located at 111 Ridge Street, near West Street and Henry Street, in Rome, New York at approximately 7:41pm on Monday, September 26, 2022.
Witness: Street vendor struck by stray bullet in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Two people were shot near the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Tuesday.Police say at least one of those victims was an innocent bystander.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the double shooting happened on Harlem's busiest block on West 125th Street.The Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building is steps away to the east, and the Apollo Theater is just steps away to the west. In between is the mobile phone store where the incident happened.A group of young men reportedly approached a 20-year-old man, shot him and ran away.One of the bullets hit a 47-year-old woman who runs...
Concern over Orchard Beach migrant housing situation
ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is defending the construction of a series of giant semi-permanent tents in the parking lot of Orchard Beach to be used as a migrant “relief center.” State officials briefed on the construction said up to five of the tent-like structures would be put in place and ready […]
Bronx Council on the Arts host the Bronx Native American Festival
Bronx residents gathered at Pelham Bay Park on Sunday for the annual Bronx Native American Festival. The festival included music, storytelling, food and dancing. News 12 spoke to an organizer who explains the importance of celebrating Native American culture in the Bronx. "Today we have the celebration of native cultures...
Gunmen who fired guns into crowd on Bronx street sought by NYPD
The NYPD released photos on Tuesday of three suspects wanted for firing their guns into a crowd on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.
75-year-old man, believed to be bystander, shot by 2 on moped in NYC
A 75-year-old man believed to be an innocent bystander was shot by two men on a moped in the Bronx over the weekend, and police are hoping a surveillance image of the gunmen will lead to an arrest.
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
East Harlem man helping the formerly incarcerated in his community
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem man says he is using his own troubled past to motivate and help young people in the Hispanic community. Julio Medina grew up in the Bronx. His mom came to New York City from Puerto Rico to chase the American Dream. Medina said his childhood was filled […]
Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay suffers damaging fire
Fire crews are on the scene of a fire that tore through a Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay Monday morning.
Manhattan deliveryman stabbed fighting off crook trying to steal his e-bike
A Manhattan deliveryman was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday fighting off a crook trying to steal his e-bike, cops said. Cops arrested the stabber, who police sources identify as an ex-con with more than 80 arrests. The 36-year-old victim was on Allen St. near Rivington St. on the Lower East Side when Sean Cooper, 47, stormed up and tried to take his wheels about 3 a.m., according to ...
Sources: Competition between tow companies led to shooting
NEW YORK -- Police sources tell CBS2 competition between tow truck companies led to an innocent customer getting shot in the head in the Bronx.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, the victim's car broke down in front of a storage facility along Bruckner Boulevard, and police are now reporting that man, who remains in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital, was not the intended target.The 35-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting inside of a tow truck around 1 a.m. Saturday.Police say the victim's car broke down at the corner of East 141st Street and Bruckner Boulevard, and...
City Opens Relief Center at Orchard Beach
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson released a statement on the newly opened city relief center for illegal migrants and asylum seekers at Orchard Beach. “During times of great challenge, New York has always stepped up to help support those in need. As our City has seen an increase in asylum seekers, it is important for us to share in this emergency crisis and ensure that we are all doing our part to assist. The City of New York is a right-to-shelter city and is legally required to provide temporary housing to those who enter our shelter system. As we continue to be overwhelmed with single adults and families in need of housing, the administration has decided to implement an option to provide temporary housing in certain designated locations starting with the Orchard Beach parking lot.”
NYC restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint begs leaders to take criminals off the streets
As crime rates continue to tick up in liberal-run New York City, one small business owner who was robbed at gunpoint earlier this year is calling on local leaders to "step in" and take action to stop violent crime. "We need our leaders to step in and to keep the...
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
UPDATE Norwood: 44-Year-Old Man Found Unconscious & Deceased
A 44-year-old man has been found deceased in the Norwood section of The Bronx. On Monday, Sept. 26, at around 10.22 p.m., police from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside 16 East 208th Street. “Upon arrival, police observed a 44-year-old male who was...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women. “He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father. That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD […]
Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach
NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
Morris Park Performing Arts Center opens at Jacobi Hospital
A new performance space opened Sunday at New York Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx. The Morris Park Performing Arts Center at Jacobi, also known as MOJAC, was originally used as a conference space. Morris Park Association president Al DeAngelo says he saw potential for the space. DeAngelo collaborated with...
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
