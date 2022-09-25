Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies unfazed by slight dip in rankings, talk of 'weak schedule'
MISSOULA — If you add up the records of Montana's first five football opponents this season, it comes out to a measly 3-15. Talking heads across the internet have caught wind of that detail, and with it has come criticism. Along with those criticisms has come a fall in...
406mtsports.com
Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
406mtsports.com
Montana women's golf team breaks 300 in second round of Eagle Invitational
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team, which opened with a 313 on Monday, shot a 299 on Tuesday as the Eagle Invitational continued at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. It was the Grizzlies’ first time breaking 300 on a course outside of Missoula in nearly 18...
406mtsports.com
Week 4: No. 2 Montana Grizzlies beat Portland State on homecoming to open Big Sky play
The No. 2 Grizzlies celebrated homecoming by blowing out Portland State (0-3) in Missoula for its first 4-0 start since 2009. Montana Grizzlies bury Portland State with flurry of points in 2nd quarter. The Griz used a 22-0 run over the final five-plus minutes of the second quarter to pull...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Montana women's soccer team drops 1-0 decision at Portland State
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision at Portland State on Sunday afternoon to come away with a split of its opening Big Sky Conference weekend of the season. The Grizzlies (4-3-5, 1-1-0 BSC) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 at Sacramento State on...
406mtsports.com
Haucks make history as Robby breaks tackles record, Bobby moves to No. 2 on wins list
MISSOULA — Robby Hauck turned a special day into a Hollywood script when he returned a missed 54-yard field goal attempt for a 99-yard touchdown Saturday. The Montana senior safety who has started 44 consecutive games had never scored a college touchdown before that game against Portland State. It was a storybook ending to a first half that included him breaking the school record for career tackles as the No. 2 Grizzlies improved to 4-0.
Idaho8.com
Idaho State down to its 3rd-string QB when Bengals face No. 2 Montana Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - When the Idaho State Bengals suit up Saturday afternoon at Holt Arena against No. 2 Montana, ISU will do it with 3rd-string quarterback Sagan Gronauer under center. That's because Hunter Hays suffered an ankle injury over the weekend at Northern Colorado that will hold him out...
406mtsports.com
Missoula, Helena mountain bikers win inaugural 93-mile Last Chance Graveler
HELENA — Myke Hermsmeyer of Missoula and Kara Wolfe of Helena were the first winners of the Last Chance Graveler mountain bike race, which made its debut in Grizzly Gulch outside of Helena on Sept. 11. Hermsmeyer finished the 93-mile course from Grizzly Gulch to Basin and back through...
RELATED PEOPLE
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26
Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UM Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula
The popular University of Montana Homecoming Parade returned to Missoula's streets on Saturday morning.
City of Missoula finalizes broadband, cable agreement with TDS
Final approval has been given for a franchise agreement with a new broadband provider looking to establish a presence in the Missoula's growing market.
NBCMontana
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
NBCMontana
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
montanarightnow.com
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
Comments / 0