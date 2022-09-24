Read full article on original website
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
Phys.org
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
Ancient coin holds clue to mysterious star explosion event that was ‘covered up’, scientists claim
A STRANGE celestial event documented all around the world in the year 1054 went unmentioned in European records - and scholars think a gold coin explains why. A supernova was visible in the night sky for almost two years from July 4, 1054, to the last recorded sighting on April 6, 1056.
Extinct Reptile That Roamed Earth When Dinosaurs Did Unearthed in U.S.
Named Opisthiamimus gregori, its fossilized remains were entombed in rocks from a river floodplain dating back to the Late Jurassic in present-day Wyoming.
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient skeleton with amputated leg may well challenge the history of medicine
When was the first amputation performed? The scientific consensus is that this surgical practice began to spread around 10,000 years before our era. But an archaeological discovery may change our beliefs about prehistoric medicine. 31,000 years of amputations. In a cave in Borneo, Indonesia, archaeologists have made an extremely exciting...
Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- According to new research, Mexican mangroves are playing a helpful role in fighting climate change because they have been trapping carbon for thousands of years. Researchers from the University of California, Riverside and University of California, San Diego began the study because they wanted to understand...
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Unearth Giant Prehistoric Elephant Tusk In Southern Israel
At eight feet long and 500,000 years old, this tusk is not only one of the biggest fossils of its kind found in the Near East but also one of the best preserved. Researchers working near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel made an extraordinary discovery when they unearthed an immaculately well-preserved elephant tusk — that’s half a million years old.
Plants evolved even earlier than we thought, exquisite 3D fossils suggest
The oldest three-dimensional green algae fossil ever found dates back more than half a billion years and may reveal that plants are older than believed.
Phys.org
Using science to solve a 1,300-year-old art mystery
The Cincinnati Art Museum turned to a scientist at the University of Cincinnati for help solving a mystery 1,300 years in the making. The museum's Chinese dancing horse sculpture is so realistic that the fiery steed seems ready to gallop off its pedestal. But East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on the terracotta horse's forehead that resembles the horn of a mythological unicorn.
Smithonian
Cleopatra’s Iconoclastic Sculptor Was Her Own Kind of Queen
One hundred fifteen years after her death, the trailblazing Black and Native American sculptor Edmonia Lewis—the first American woman of color to achieve international recognition in this artistic discipline—is having a moment. In January, the United States Postal Service honored her with a Forever Stamp. And in June, Lewis was finally awarded her diploma from Oberlin College, more than a century-and-a-half after she’d been forced to leave without graduating.
Phys.org
Scientists have a bone to pick with paleontology's portrayal in video games
Dinosaurs, fossil collecting, and evolution are common staples of video games—letting players interact with exciting aspects of paleo-science, but many games contain negative and harmful themes that can give players a warped understanding of paleontology, a new study reveals. An international group of researchers, led by a team from...
What an ancient Maya city excavation taught scientists about the origins of reef fishes
This article was originally featured on Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sixty-nine million years ago, an asteroid nearly 10 kilometers wide slammed into what is now the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. The impact lit vast stretches...
Nature.com
Fossils reveal the deep roots of jawed vertebrates
Scarce evidence indicates that key evolutionary steps for jawed vertebrates occurred during or before the Silurian period, 444 million to 419 million years ago. Fossil finds pull back the curtain on this interval. Matt Friedman ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0114-73840. Matt Friedman is at the Museum of Paleontology and in the Department of...
Princeton’s Secret Experiment: Making a Phone Out of Cat
Thanks to this experiment the cochlear implant was invented, or better said thanks to the cat sacraficed in the name of science.Cocoparisienne/Pixabay. This may sound like quite a strange experiment, but in fact, is true and fitting the early 20th century scientific experiments. During that era, the word "ethical" was not considered in science experiments as it was all in the name of science. According to the Mudd Manuscript Library Blog, Professor Ernest Glen Wever and Researcher Charles William Bray converted a live cat into a functional telephone.
Catch of fish fossils in China includes the oldest teeth ever found, researchers say
A big catch of fish fossils in southern China includes the oldest teeth ever found, researchers say. The findings may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite. The finds offer new clues about a key period of evolution that's been hard to flesh out — because until...
That woodpecker knocking is actually a drum solo, scientists say
The incessant drumming of a woodpecker on a hollow tree can be an annoying distraction for anyone who has to listen to it. To other woodpeckers, however, it’s as distinct and as telling as any birdsong. A new study, published last week in the journal PLOS Biology, found that...
No pooh-poohing poo: Researchers envision an extreme circular economy
Poop has power, as medicine, fertilizer, biomethane gas and reclaimed water, among other proven applications. Its biological, chemical and physical attributes are inspiring wide-ranging, forward-looking ideas about what else we can create from our waste.
