ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans

Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
ohmymag.co.uk

Ancient skeleton with amputated leg may well challenge the history of medicine

When was the first amputation performed? The scientific consensus is that this surgical practice began to spread around 10,000 years before our era. But an archaeological discovery may change our beliefs about prehistoric medicine. 31,000 years of amputations. In a cave in Borneo, Indonesia, archaeologists have made an extremely exciting...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western University#Design#Life On Earth#Science Fiction#Linus College#Medical Sciences
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth Giant Prehistoric Elephant Tusk In Southern Israel

At eight feet long and 500,000 years old, this tusk is not only one of the biggest fossils of its kind found in the Near East but also one of the best preserved. Researchers working near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel made an extraordinary discovery when they unearthed an immaculately well-preserved elephant tusk — that’s half a million years old.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using science to solve a 1,300-year-old art mystery

The Cincinnati Art Museum turned to a scientist at the University of Cincinnati for help solving a mystery 1,300 years in the making. The museum's Chinese dancing horse sculpture is so realistic that the fiery steed seems ready to gallop off its pedestal. But East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on the terracotta horse's forehead that resembles the horn of a mythological unicorn.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Smithonian

Cleopatra’s Iconoclastic Sculptor Was Her Own Kind of Queen

One hundred fifteen years after her death, the trailblazing Black and Native American sculptor Edmonia Lewis—the first American woman of color to achieve international recognition in this artistic discipline—is having a moment. In January, the United States Postal Service honored her with a Forever Stamp. And in June, Lewis was finally awarded her diploma from Oberlin College, more than a century-and-a-half after she’d been forced to leave without graduating.
VISUAL ART
Phys.org

Scientists have a bone to pick with paleontology's portrayal in video games

Dinosaurs, fossil collecting, and evolution are common staples of video games—letting players interact with exciting aspects of paleo-science, but many games contain negative and harmful themes that can give players a warped understanding of paleontology, a new study reveals. An international group of researchers, led by a team from...
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Fossils reveal the deep roots of jawed vertebrates

Scarce evidence indicates that key evolutionary steps for jawed vertebrates occurred during or before the Silurian period, 444 million to 419 million years ago. Fossil finds pull back the curtain on this interval. Matt Friedman ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0114-73840. Matt Friedman is at the Museum of Paleontology and in the Department of...
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Princeton’s Secret Experiment: Making a Phone Out of Cat

Thanks to this experiment the cochlear implant was invented, or better said thanks to the cat sacraficed in the name of science.Cocoparisienne/Pixabay. This may sound like quite a strange experiment, but in fact, is true and fitting the early 20th century scientific experiments. During that era, the word "ethical" was not considered in science experiments as it was all in the name of science. According to the Mudd Manuscript Library Blog, Professor Ernest Glen Wever and Researcher Charles William Bray converted a live cat into a functional telephone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy