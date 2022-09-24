Thanks to this experiment the cochlear implant was invented, or better said thanks to the cat sacraficed in the name of science.Cocoparisienne/Pixabay. This may sound like quite a strange experiment, but in fact, is true and fitting the early 20th century scientific experiments. During that era, the word "ethical" was not considered in science experiments as it was all in the name of science. According to the Mudd Manuscript Library Blog, Professor Ernest Glen Wever and Researcher Charles William Bray converted a live cat into a functional telephone.

