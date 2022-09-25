‘I Put a Spell on You’ returns to support Broadway Cares
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The biggest Halloween event on Broadway is back. I Put a Spell on You is the annual sold-old Halloween concert-meets-party, and it will be at Sony Hall on Oct. 23.
I Put a Spell on You is a Broadway spoof of the iconic classic Hocus Pocus. Johnson reprises her role as Winifred Sanderson, alongside Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as Sarah and Mary.
There is also a costume contest where you can win prizes and each ticket will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Ticket information
|Sponsorships
|The Spell Book package
|The Black Flame Candle package
|The Life Potion package
| Provides 2,000 bags of grocerie s
• Pre-show party (admission for 6 people)
• 6 reserved table seats
• Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 6 people)
• Thanks from the stage
• Photo with the Sanderson sisters
• Logo on event webpage and poster
• Recognition onscreen in digital credits
• Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill
• I Put a Spell on You original CD
• 1 complimentary specialty drink per person
• 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person
• Tax-deductible donation: $9,400
$10,000
| Provides lifesaving medications for 20 people without health insurance
• Pre-show party (admission for 4 people)
• 4 reserved table seats
• Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 4 people)
• Thanks from the stage
• Photo with the Sanderson sisters
• Logo on event webpage
• Recognition onscreen in digital credits
• Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill
• I Put a Spell on You original CD
• 1 complimentary specialty drink per person
• 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person
• Tax-deductible donation: $4,600
$5,000
| Provides 250 HIV tests
• Pre-show party (admission for 2 people)
• 2 reserved table seats
• Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 2 people)
• Thanks from the stage
• Photo with the Sanderson sisters
• Logo on event webpage
• Recognition onscreen in digital credits
• Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill
• I Put a Spell on You original CD
• 1 complimentary specialty drink per person
• 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person
• Tax-deductible donation: $2,300
$2,500
|Individual Tickets
|Winifred Ticket
|Sarah Ticket
|Mary Ticket
| Helps provide medical care for 10 people
• 1 reserved table seat
• 1 complimentary specialty drink
• 1 surprise Halloween treat
• Tax-deductible donation: $205
$250
| Provides 40 home-delivered meals
• 1 unreserved table seat
• Tax-deductible donation: $65
$100
| • 1 dance floor general admission ticket
$35
