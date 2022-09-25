‘I Put a Spell on You’ returns to support Broadway Cares

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The biggest Halloween event on Broadway is back. I Put a Spell on You is the annual sold-old Halloween concert-meets-party, and it will be at Sony Hall on Oct. 23.

I Put a Spell on You is a Broadway spoof of the iconic classic Hocus Pocus. Johnson reprises her role as Winifred Sanderson, alongside Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as Sarah and Mary.

There is also a costume contest where you can win prizes and each ticket will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Ticket information

Sponsorships The Spell Book package The Black Flame Candle package The Life Potion package Provides 2,000 bags of grocerie s



• Pre-show party (admission for 6 people)

• 6 reserved table seats

• Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 6 people)

• Thanks from the stage

• Photo with the Sanderson sisters

• Logo on event webpage and poster

• Recognition onscreen in digital credits

• Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill

• I Put a Spell on You original CD

• 1 complimentary specialty drink per person

• 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person

• Tax-deductible donation: $9,400



$10,000 Provides lifesaving medications for 20 people without health insurance



• Pre-show party (admission for 4 people)

• 4 reserved table seats

• Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 4 people)

• Thanks from the stage

• Photo with the Sanderson sisters

• Logo on event webpage

• Recognition onscreen in digital credits

• Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill

• I Put a Spell on You original CD

• 1 complimentary specialty drink per person

• 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person

• Tax-deductible donation: $4,600







$5,000 Provides 250 HIV tests



• Pre-show party (admission for 2 people)

• 2 reserved table seats

• Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 2 people)

• Thanks from the stage

• Photo with the Sanderson sisters

• Logo on event webpage

• Recognition onscreen in digital credits

• Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill

• I Put a Spell on You original CD

• 1 complimentary specialty drink per person

• 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person

• Tax-deductible donation: $2,300





$2,500 Individual Tickets Winifred Ticket Sarah Ticket Mary Ticket Helps provide medical care for 10 people



• 1 reserved table seat

• 1 complimentary specialty drink

• 1 surprise Halloween treat

• Tax-deductible donation: $205



$250 Provides 40 home-delivered meals



• 1 unreserved table seat

• Tax-deductible donation: $65













$100 • 1 dance floor general admission ticket

















$35

All those going must be fully vaccinated. For more information, click here .

