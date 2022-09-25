ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘I Put a Spell on You’ returns to support Broadway Cares

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F95qd_0i9DF4Em00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The biggest Halloween event on Broadway is back. I Put a Spell on You is the annual sold-old Halloween concert-meets-party, and it will be at Sony Hall on Oct. 23.

I Put a Spell on You is a Broadway spoof of the iconic classic Hocus Pocus. Johnson reprises her role as Winifred Sanderson, alongside Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as Sarah and Mary.

There is also a costume contest where you can win prizes and each ticket will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Ticket information

Sponsorships
The Spell Book package The Black Flame Candle package The Life Potion package
Provides 2,000 bags of grocerie s

• Pre-show party (admission for 6 people)
• 6 reserved table seats
• Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 6 people)
• Thanks from the stage
• Photo with the Sanderson sisters
• Logo on event webpage and poster
• Recognition onscreen in digital credits
• Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill
I Put a Spell on You original CD
• 1 complimentary specialty drink per person
• 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person
• Tax-deductible donation: $9,400

$10,000 		Provides lifesaving medications for 20 people without health insurance

• Pre-show party (admission for 4 people)
• 4 reserved table seats
• Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 4 people)
• Thanks from the stage
• Photo with the Sanderson sisters
• Logo on event webpage
• Recognition onscreen in digital credits
• Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill
I Put a Spell on You original CD
• 1 complimentary specialty drink per person
• 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person
• Tax-deductible donation: $4,600



$5,000 		Provides 250 HIV tests

• Pre-show party (admission for 2 people)
• 2 reserved table seats
• Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 2 people)
• Thanks from the stage
• Photo with the Sanderson sisters
• Logo on event webpage
• Recognition onscreen in digital credits
• Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill
I Put a Spell on You original CD
• 1 complimentary specialty drink per person
• 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person
• Tax-deductible donation: $2,300


$2,500
Individual Tickets
Winifred Ticket Sarah Ticket Mary Ticket
Helps provide medical care for 10 people

• 1 reserved table seat
• 1 complimentary specialty drink
• 1 surprise Halloween treat
• Tax-deductible donation: $205

$250 		Provides 40 home-delivered meals

• 1 unreserved table seat
• Tax-deductible donation: $65






$100 		• 1 dance floor general admission ticket








$35

All those going must be fully vaccinated. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows

Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Off-Broadway Week returns with savings on 30 shows

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Curtains rose Monday on NYC Off-Broadway Week, letting theatergoers enjoy two-for-one tickets to dozens of off-Broadway productions. The biannual event is in its 13th year, but makes its return for the first time in three years following the COVID-19 pandemic. From Monday through Oct. 9, fans of the theater can score […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Metropolitan Opera comes to Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — If you’ve never seen opera live, you may be missing out on something big. Huge emotions, beautiful music and pageantry to die for. Thousands attended a free Metropolitan Opera opening night screening in Times Square. A Greek tragedy unfolded amid Times Square’s hustle, bustle, street dancing, and horn honking. It […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Secret NYC

An Exciting Pumpkin Fest Is Coming To The Seaport This Fall

And in honor of fall, the Seaport will host its first annual month-long Pumpkin Fest, beginning Saturday, October 1st. Thanks to the Howard Hughes Corporation, the exciting fest is sure to get you in the spirit of the season with tons of pumpkin installations, exclusive menu items, and festive neighborhood activations from Fulton St. to Pier 17. “There is nothing better than fall at the Seaport,” says Ellie Chamberland, Vice President of Marketing at the Seaport for The Howard Hughes Corporation. “We are excited to expand our seasonal programming with the Seaport Pumpkin Fest, welcoming New Yorkers to the neighborhood for what will be a festive season.” The entire fest will be free to the public, and run from October 1st through November 7th. Visitors can expect to see the return of Pier 17’s beloved 10-foot-tall Pumpkin Arch on the Heineken Riverdeck, in addition to a new pumpkin patch that will take over Fulton Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Enjoy Melodious Live Jazz Sets At NYC’s Recently Reopened Smoke Jazz Club

After a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, world-renowned Smoke Jazz Club, one of NYC’s premier live music venues, recently reopened, and it’s a must-visit for those looking to enjoy live jazz from legendary artists! An Upper Manhattan cultural staple, Smoke Jazz Club opened its doors on April 9, 1999 and has since become an internationally recognized haven for live music. Legendary artists and rising stars alike have walked through the doors, including Wynton Marsalis, Ron Carter, Benny Golson, Hank Jones, and countless others, making the club a beloved home to jazz in NYC. Due to the pandemic, Smoke Jazz Club spent the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm

New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side.  A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

The best ways to celebrate Halloween 2022 in NYC

Photo of 2019 Village Halloween Parade by Steven Pisano on Flickr. It’s time to figure out your costume because Halloween is almost upon us. In New York City there is no shortage of fun events celebrating the spooky holiday, with plenty of opportunities to dress up, get candy, dine, and enjoy the season. Ahead, we found some of the city’s best Halloween offerings this year, from the legendary Village Halloween Parade to more low-key pumpkin picking at Historic Richmond Town’s Decker Farm on Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Architectural Digest

Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft

Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC

As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance Floor#Performing#Hocus Pocus#The Life Potion
WIBX 950

Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York

It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!

The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx

Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy