MLS hasn’t finished its 2022 regular season, but that’s not stopping teams from announcing 2023 season openers. LAFC and the LA Galaxy will begin their schedule next year by taking El Tráfico to the Rose Bowl, which will host the LA rivals on Saturday, February 25. “This rivalry has, from day one, delivered an energy and electricity that together with incredible moments and memories on the pitch, has established it among the most engaging not only in Los Angeles but across MLS,” said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman in a team statement. “It is only fitting that we are now taking...

MLS ・ 17 HOURS AGO