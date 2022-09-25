ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College golf teams remain unbeaten

LAUREL — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each won their separate Beartooth Invite team titles Tuesday at Laurel Golf Club, keeping each squad unbeaten thus far in the fall season. The Battlin’ Bears cleaned house across the two-day event, highlighted by sophomore Valentina...
LAUREL, MT
406mtsports.com

Photos: Wrangler Team Roping Finals at MetraPark

Elyssa Leininger carries the colors for the start of the Wrangler National Team Roping Finals as they return to Billings for the 17th consecutive year on Monday. The event draws over 6000 teams and fills the First Interstate Arena, the Super Barn and the Expo Center at MetraPark.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Focusing on ‘D’ helps bring ‘W’s for Billings Senior volleyball

BILLINGS — De-fense! De-fense! De-fense!. As much as she preaches that part of the game, Billings Senior volleyball coach Courtney Bad Bear might as well pump that sports chant through the high school gym’s sound system during practice. Admittedly, Bad Bear mentions it so often that the players...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

First Interstate Bank makes wage increase

First Interstate Bank announced Wednesday that the minimum hourly wage for their new and current employees has increased by two dollars effective October 1. The press release states the minimum wage will go from 15 to 17 dollars an hour, representing a 64% pay boost for the bank’s workforce.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana Fall Prevention Program Offers Free Classes for the Elderly

BILLINGS, Mont. - In observance of National Falls Prevention Awareness this week, the Billings Fire Department raised awareness by offering practical solutions for fall injuries, most commonly experienced by the elderly. As per data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, nearly one in three people over the...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Racicot: Stand up for the Constitution and place principles over politics

The former leader of the National Republican Party who was also the longtime governor of Montana spoke to a crowd of businesses leaders downtown in Billings on Monday, warning them without a return to common-sense solutions, respect for government institutions, and fidelity to the state and federal constitutions, regardless of political party, the country risks […] The post Racicot: Stand up for the Constitution and place principles over politics appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue

Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
BILLINGS, MT

