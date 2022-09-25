Read full article on original website
4 arrested after gun fired at Chuck E. Cheese in Florida
BRANDON, Fla. — Three women and one man were arrested at a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, Florida, after a fight erupted Saturday and at least one shot was fired, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed. According to a news release issued by the sheriff's office, the incident...
TPD chief says burglars, thieves will face harsher charges during emergency
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the City of Tampa's emergency operations that are currently in place as Hurricane Ian approaches the Bay area.
Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here's a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
3 shot at Tampa show bar
Three people were shot at a Tampa show bar overnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Mandatory evacuation issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County
Government officials in the Tampa Bay Area are making preparations for Hurricane Ian as it continues to move toward Florida.
TECO To Shut Down Service To Some Areas During Hurricane Ian
Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
Hurricane Ian: Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here's a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pasco County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road in Dade City. Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old...
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
Woman fires shot during fight at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon on Saturday.
Curfew to be set for Tampa residents ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues in its path toward Florida, local leaders in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the storm. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained there will be a curfew set in place for residents ahead of the storm hitting the area.
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 11 PM, Hurricane Ian's maximum wind speeds remain at 120 MPH with higher gusts. The hurricane is continuing its trend of moving South and East. Anna Maria Island is no longer in the cone. The Tropical Storm Watch north of Altamaha Sound to...
More evacuations ordered in Manatee as Ian draws near
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More Manatee County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes Tuesday in advance of hurricane Ian. A mandatory evacuation is now in effect for Zones A and B. A new voluntary evacuation has been issued for people living in Zone C. All people on barrier islands and along the coastlines are under a mandatory order to evacuate.
Largo man accused of shaking, nearly throwing 7-month-old
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
Pinellas County issues mandatory evac orders for Zones A, B, & C
ts in zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents, are recommended beginning immediately. Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow.
What's closed as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa Bay
As Hurricane Ian continues its approach toward Tampa Bay, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices.
TECO may shut down power to southern tip of downtown Tampa due to Hurricane Ian
Tampa Electric said it may shut down power to the southern tip of the downtown Tampa area early Wednesday to help reduce restoration time.
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at Pinellas Park UPS, police say
Pinellas Park police officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a local UPS, according to arrest documents released Saturday.
Shots Fired At Brandon Chuck E. Cheese, Possible Vehicle Crash Into The Building
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday in Brandon. According to the sheriff’s office Twitter account, at least one shot was fired outside of the facility located at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Deputies
Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations
Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
