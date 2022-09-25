ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Blue Jays edge Rays 3-1 in key wild-card win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EvDs_0i9DEDzR00

Toronto’s Alek Manoah fired seven shutout innings, Whit Merrifield homered and the Blue Jays regained the top wild-card spot in the American League, beating the host Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Saturday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

In a scoreless game in the seventh, Merrifield, who also doubled, jumped on a first-pitch slider against left-handed reliever Brooks Raley with two runners for a three-run homer — his 10th of the season and third in the series. It was all the runs the visitors needed.

Over a season-high 113 pitches, Manoah (15-7) surrendered just four hits and two walks while striking out eight. The victory moved him to 3-0 in five September starts.

Closer Jordan Romano recorded a four-out save — his 35th in 41 chances — by fanning three of the five batters he faced.

The win snapped Toronto’s (85-67) three-game losing skid and propelled the club back into the No. 1 wild-card position by one game over the Rays (84-68).

Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, and Wander Franco singled to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games.

Over 6 1/3 innings, Drew Rasmussen (10-7) took a hard-luck loss, allowing just a run on three hits and two walks to go along with five strikeouts.

Manoah and Rasmussen were dialed in early in the third meeting of the four-game series.

The Toronto right-hander faced the minimum over three frames, allowing just a walk to David Peralta, who was erased on a double-play ball.

Rasmussen was equally good through five innings. He yielded a single to Alejandro Kirk in the second before retiring 12 consecutive Blue Jays.

In the sixth, the Blue Jays put the first two batters on against Rasmussen. Merrifield led off with a double to center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with a walk. But Rasmussen whiffed George Springer then got red-hot Bo Bichette to slap a groundout to first.

Following a walk to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to fill the bases, Kirk rolled a groundout to shortstop to end the frame.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
David Peralta
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
George Springer
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Homer
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jays#The American League#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy