European Central Bank Considers Rolling Out Blockchain-Powered Bank Transactions

The European Central Bank (ECB) seeks to be ahead of the game by studying how blockchain-based bank transactions will enable more money control even if lenders change to distributed ledgers. Fabio Panetta, an ECB board member, pointed out that it was fundamental to avert a situation where liquidity and trading...
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
blockchain.news

1 Million Aussies to Enter Crypto Over the Next 12 Months, Says Swyftx Survey

Australian crypto exchange Swyftx on Monday released a new study survey showing that about one million Australians will buy cryptocurrencies for the first time in the next 12 months. The new survey questioned 2,609 Australians over 18 years of age in early July, with 548 participants of the survey sample...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Global Blockchain Technology Market in BFSI Sector Expected to Hit $4.02B by 2026

The global blockchain technology market in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to hit $4.02 billion by 2026, thanks to a surge in FinTech spending, according to ReportLinker. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% during the 2022-2026 forecast...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Nomura-Backed Digital Asset Firm Komainu Hires Nicolas Bertrand As CEO

Komainu, a regulated digital asset custodian for institutions, on Monday appointed former Italian stock exchange executive Nicolas Bertrand its new CEO. Bertrand’s appointment starts immediately, and he will be based in London. Bertrand formerly served for more than 10 years at the Italian stock exchange Borsa Italia's head of...
BUSINESS
Markets
blockchain.news

Ethereum Supply Slowed after ‘the Merge,’ Will It Drive Investment Narrative?

According to data from Ethereum tracker Ultrasound Money, the latest upgrade on Ethereum (the Merge) is lowering the supply of Ether (ETH) in the proof-of-stake consensus. The second larger cryptocurrency, however, may still have a long way to go before becoming deflationary. Some of the key promises that the upgrade...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Bitcoin’s Social Dominance Hits 2-Months High

Interest in Bitcoin (BTC) spiked on social platforms over the weekend, leading to its social dominance surging, according to Santiment. “A spike in Bitcoin interest on social platforms came this weekend. Among crypto's top 100 assets, BTC is the topic in 26%+ of discussions for the first time since mid-July. Our back testing shows 20%+ dedicated to Bitcoin is a positive for the sector.”
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

FTX Wins Bid to Take Over Bankrupt Voyager's Assets

Digital-asset exchange FTX will now acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital Ltd. FTX took over the assets after winning an auction with a bid of about $50 million, the information was shared by people familiar with the matter. The digital-asset exchange is controlled by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Dubai Seeks to Become Hub of Metaverse

Dubai has set the ball rolling to improve people’s lives and render creative solutions by positioning itself as the global capital of Web3 through its new blockchain and metaverse technology, according to local media outlet Gulf Today. Launched its Metaverse Strategy Plan in July, Dubai sees it as a...
WORLD
blockchain.news

Bitcoin Hodlers Remain Steadfast, Coins Aged over 3 months Hit ATH of 86.3%

Bitcoin lacked a significant upward momentum, but this has not dampened the spirits of hodlers because coins aged at least 3 months hit an ATH of 86.3%, according to Glassnode. Based on BTC Realized Cap HODL Wave, the market insight provider pointed out:. “Coins aged 3m+ now account for an...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Kwil Receives $9.6M in Funding from FTX Ventures and DCG

Decentralized database solutions Kwil has received a $9.6 million fundraise from crypto venture capital firms FTX Ventures and Digital Currency Group (DCG) according to a filing lodged with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). FTX gives support to most of the cryptocurrencies that are popularly traded. FTX trading...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Bitcoin Is ‘100 Times Better Than Gold,’ Says Michael Saylor

Despite the current market pullback, MicroStrategy co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor remain bullish. The crypto bull not only thinks that Bitcoin will regain its past glory but also sees the flagship cryptocurrency has a lot of potential to grow beyond its current trading level. Saylor believes that Bitcoin is 100x...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Ethereum Network's Transaction Prices has Declined: The Block

The Ethereum network's transaction prices (known as gas fees) have declined significantly since 2021, according to The Block. The report stated that the Ethereum network was at its peak during the DeFi summer and boom in the non-fungible token (NFT) issuances in 2021. The blockchain platform's gas fees have fallen...
MARKETS

