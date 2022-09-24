Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
European Central Bank Considers Rolling Out Blockchain-Powered Bank Transactions
The European Central Bank (ECB) seeks to be ahead of the game by studying how blockchain-based bank transactions will enable more money control even if lenders change to distributed ledgers. Fabio Panetta, an ECB board member, pointed out that it was fundamental to avert a situation where liquidity and trading...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
1 Million Aussies to Enter Crypto Over the Next 12 Months, Says Swyftx Survey
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx on Monday released a new study survey showing that about one million Australians will buy cryptocurrencies for the first time in the next 12 months. The new survey questioned 2,609 Australians over 18 years of age in early July, with 548 participants of the survey sample...
blockchain.news
Global Blockchain Technology Market in BFSI Sector Expected to Hit $4.02B by 2026
The global blockchain technology market in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to hit $4.02 billion by 2026, thanks to a surge in FinTech spending, according to ReportLinker. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% during the 2022-2026 forecast...
blockchain.news
Russia Plans to Use Digital Rouble In Settlements with China, Says Lawmaker
A senior Russian lawmaker disclosed on Monday that Russia plans to use the CBDC in mutual settlements with China after the country launches a digital rouble early next year, as it seeks to reduce the US' global financial hegemony. The Bank of Russia is looking to facilitate settlements in the...
blockchain.news
Nomura-Backed Digital Asset Firm Komainu Hires Nicolas Bertrand As CEO
Komainu, a regulated digital asset custodian for institutions, on Monday appointed former Italian stock exchange executive Nicolas Bertrand its new CEO. Bertrand’s appointment starts immediately, and he will be based in London. Bertrand formerly served for more than 10 years at the Italian stock exchange Borsa Italia's head of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
Ethereum Supply Slowed after ‘the Merge,’ Will It Drive Investment Narrative?
According to data from Ethereum tracker Ultrasound Money, the latest upgrade on Ethereum (the Merge) is lowering the supply of Ether (ETH) in the proof-of-stake consensus. The second larger cryptocurrency, however, may still have a long way to go before becoming deflationary. Some of the key promises that the upgrade...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin’s Social Dominance Hits 2-Months High
Interest in Bitcoin (BTC) spiked on social platforms over the weekend, leading to its social dominance surging, according to Santiment. “A spike in Bitcoin interest on social platforms came this weekend. Among crypto's top 100 assets, BTC is the topic in 26%+ of discussions for the first time since mid-July. Our back testing shows 20%+ dedicated to Bitcoin is a positive for the sector.”
blockchain.news
FTX Wins Bid to Take Over Bankrupt Voyager's Assets
Digital-asset exchange FTX will now acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital Ltd. FTX took over the assets after winning an auction with a bid of about $50 million, the information was shared by people familiar with the matter. The digital-asset exchange is controlled by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.
blockchain.news
Dubai Seeks to Become Hub of Metaverse
Dubai has set the ball rolling to improve people’s lives and render creative solutions by positioning itself as the global capital of Web3 through its new blockchain and metaverse technology, according to local media outlet Gulf Today. Launched its Metaverse Strategy Plan in July, Dubai sees it as a...
blockchain.news
Ethereum Worth Nearly $195M Staked in ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract Over the Past Week
More investments continue trickling into Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract based on the historic highs noted. “Roughly 150,000 ETH, worth around $195 million, have been transferred to the ETH2 deposit contract over the past week, hitting a new all-time high of 13.9 million ETH staked.”. Source: Glassnode. The ETH 2.0 deposit...
Puerto Rico seeks a U.S. waiver to allow for more fuel shipments to the island
Puerto Rico's governor has requested the U.S. government waive a federal law and allow more fuel shipments to the island over concerns of a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Hodlers Remain Steadfast, Coins Aged over 3 months Hit ATH of 86.3%
Bitcoin lacked a significant upward momentum, but this has not dampened the spirits of hodlers because coins aged at least 3 months hit an ATH of 86.3%, according to Glassnode. Based on BTC Realized Cap HODL Wave, the market insight provider pointed out:. “Coins aged 3m+ now account for an...
blockchain.news
Kwil Receives $9.6M in Funding from FTX Ventures and DCG
Decentralized database solutions Kwil has received a $9.6 million fundraise from crypto venture capital firms FTX Ventures and Digital Currency Group (DCG) according to a filing lodged with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). FTX gives support to most of the cryptocurrencies that are popularly traded. FTX trading...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Is ‘100 Times Better Than Gold,’ Says Michael Saylor
Despite the current market pullback, MicroStrategy co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor remain bullish. The crypto bull not only thinks that Bitcoin will regain its past glory but also sees the flagship cryptocurrency has a lot of potential to grow beyond its current trading level. Saylor believes that Bitcoin is 100x...
blockchain.news
Ethereum Network's Transaction Prices has Declined: The Block
The Ethereum network's transaction prices (known as gas fees) have declined significantly since 2021, according to The Block. The report stated that the Ethereum network was at its peak during the DeFi summer and boom in the non-fungible token (NFT) issuances in 2021. The blockchain platform's gas fees have fallen...
Comments / 0