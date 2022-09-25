ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Comments / 3

G
2d ago

crazy af they not supposed to be arresting people for possession of mj ... when we break the law we get arrested ... when they break the laws we get arrested still ... lose lose situation

Reply
2
Related
stmarynow.com

Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
MORGAN CITY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

8 arrested after drugs found in Thibodaux residence

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week after finding narcotics at a Thibodaux residence. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. Narcotics agents...
THIBODAUX, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patterson, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
Patterson, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Berwick, LA
Morgan City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bayou Vista, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
stmarynow.com

First responders prepare for the worst: an active shooter

Saturday was the day local police agencies practiced for the worst: an active shooter at an east St. Mary school. On Monday, police completed the exercise with a tabletop session and a mock press conference. The events coincided with a series of unfounded threats — on social media, written on...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
GRAY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana
WAFB

Man convicted in 2018 Maringouin Mardi Gras murder

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Iberville Parish jury found Larry West guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of Christopher Carter after the Maringouin Mardi Gras parade back in 2018, according to officials with 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton’s office. The double shooting took place at the...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
DARROW, LA
wbrz.com

Police officer arrested, allegedly groped child at wedding venue in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD - A police officer was arrested after he was accused of groping a child at a wedding in Livingston Parish over the weekend. Frank Tallia, an officer with the Ponchatoula Police Department, is currently jailed at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of sexual battery involving rubbing or touching. Sources said the incident happened at a venue in the Springfield area.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two juveniles and one adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight in Baton Rouge. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed authorities responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street, near Evangeline Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 regarding a reported shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO investigating fatal shooting in Darrow

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday (September, 23) at approximately 11:56pm, deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male subject with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. The victim was identified as Brenden Washington, 22 years old.
DARROW, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy