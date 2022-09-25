Three teens were charged after gunshots were fired and at least one fight broke out at a New Iberia party. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia around 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 after gunshots were reported at a teenager’s party in the area, the department said in a statement.

