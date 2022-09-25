Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter attend 25th annual Peanut Festival parade
PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter made an appearance on Saturday at the 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia.
The pair who recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in July, were pictured by the Carter Center cruising through the parade in a red convertible.
The convertible was gifted to them by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
