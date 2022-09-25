Read full article on original website
Neosho Fall Festival this Saturday
The Neosho Fall Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday in beautiful downtown Neosho. “There are over 120 booths, coaster car records, sidewalk chalk, Artists Alley and live music all day both on the main stage and a secondary stage,” says Neosho Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lauri Lyerla.
KTTS
Update On Health Of Art Hains
(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
KYTV
Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis
The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
Carthage cleans up nicely thanks to local volunteers
Vision Carthage today kicked off its 6th Annual Restoration Carthage Workday.
ozarksfn.com
The Great Shootout on the Square
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – The downtown Square in Springfield, Mo., was once a much different place than it is today. Springfield was on the frontier of the “Wild West” and one famous figure of that period etched his way into local history when a gunfight erupted on the square on July 21, 1865, leaving one man dead.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor
A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
Neosho church kicks off family event
The First Free Will Baptist Church in Neosho today celebrated its community with free food, fun, and games.
carthagenewsonline.com
Nazarene Church Pastor Dustin Ledford named Carthage Citizen of the Year
Dustin Ledford was pleased by the large crowd attending the Carthage Church of the Nazarene’s monthly Lunch and Laugh event, but he didn’t know that the crowd filling the church’s multi-purpose room on Thursday was here at least in part for him. Usually these monthly events attract...
Missouri distillery part of a fast-growing industry
PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Joplin ‘Ace of Spades’ Scratcher yields a 100k prize
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player won $100,000 after purchasing a ticket from the Big Apple Travel Plaza in Joplin. The player said she bought a $5 “Ace of Spades” scratcher and couldn’t believe what happened afterward. After learning they won 1 of 6...
Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
Grass fire threatens The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri building
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hundreds of animals at the local humane society were threatened with potential evacuation orders as a nearby fire spread fast this afternoon. Four area fire departments together extinguished the flames before they got that far. It took about 6 or 7 fire trucks to get the fire under control. It started in the […]
Springfield Business Journal
Springfield company wins $12M in broadband funding
Springfield-based Net Vision Communications LLC is the recipient of a $12.4 million federal broadband loan. The funding is earmarked for Net Vision Communications to connect 4,587 people, 300 businesses, nine farms and 15 public schools to high-speed internet in Barton County, according to a news release. The loan is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Program.
Longtime Carthage R-9 administrator passes away
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Saturday, September 24, 2022, Carthage R-9 schools release information that a longtime beloved administrator has died. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers, Carthage High School Assistant Principal. Please join us in keeping the Rogers family in your thoughts and prayers.” — CARTHAGE R-9 The district states...
Safety loophole exposed following Stockton parade float accident
KOLR10 Investigates is looking into whether a required parade permit was obtained in Stockton for the Black Walnut Festival after a 12-year-old boy fell off a float and was run over. Missouri State highway patrol is investigating a parade float crash that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital by helicopter. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.
‘Loud and clear’: University Heights rezoning meeting postponed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that would decide the fate of several historic homes in the Sunshine Street and National Avenue area has been postponed. Ralph Duda, one of the developers spearheading the rezoning of homes on Sunshine, University, and National to make way for commercial developments, said that he […]
The Wizards take over Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic on Main Street in Joplin will be blocked on Saturday, October 1, for the 4th Annual Wizard Run. “We are back! Grab your wand, hop on your broom, and join us for the 4th annual Wizard Run! Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a magical alley in the last mile!” — WIZARD RUN.
