ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid to Play Miami at Home

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6mgu_0i9DBZ7y00

The Blue Raiders left Miami with a victory and plenty of money as well.

Middle Tennessee went down to Miami Gardens, FL on Saturday afternoon and blew out No. 25 Miami 45–31 in a game that was not as close as the two-touchdown final spread.

Miami once trailed as much as 24–3, and on four separate occasions fell behind by 21 points. The ‘Canes entered Saturday as a multi-score favorite, and was widely expected to cruise against the Blue Raiders.

Instead, Middle Tennessee left town with an emphatic victory, and left Miami searching for answers after an embarrassing loss for Mario Cristobal in year one coaching his alma mater.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Not only did the Blue Raiders head home with an impressive win, they also collected plenty of money for playing the Hurricanes as well. Miami paid Middle Tennessee $1.5 million in guarantees to play the game on Saturday. They also paid $40,000 in travel expenses for the Blue Raiders as part of the agreement, per The Tennessean .

That adds up to a pretty expensive bill for Miami to pay, all to lose in embarrassing fashion at home to drop to 2–2 on the season.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Miami coverage, go to All Hurricanes .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Vol recruits were blown away by the Tennessee-Florida game

Tennessee’s big victory over the Florida Gators was an incredible experience for everyone who was in attendance (except for UF fans, I guess). But one group of people that seemed particularly impressed was the large set of Vol football recruits that watched from the stands. One prospect said he got “goosebumps” and “started shaking” while watching Tennessee run through the T. Others posted on social media about how “insane” the environment inside Neyland stadium was. Simply put, the day couldn’t have gone better for Josh Heupel’s recruiting efforts.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
College Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

Historic win means MTSU football is streaking

Murfreesboro police have been easing the minds of concerned citizens. Reports of a streaker have been lodged in the Greenland Drive area of the city. There was an unexpected sighting by some, but this was explained as a streaker unlike that of the famed Ray Stevens song. The streaking going...
MURFREESBORO, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Miami after embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee

Paul Finebaum is far from impressed by the Miami Hurricanes after Mario Cristobal’s crew lost to Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes lost at Texas A&M last weekend and compounded their struggles with a loss to what should have been an inferior opponent this week. Appearing on “SportsCenter”...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#American Football#College Football#Fl#Tennessean
WSMV

Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
helpmechas.com

Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
MACON COUNTY, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

99K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy