ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtsu#American Football#College Football#Coral Gables
247Sports

2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Georgia Tech coach candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken, Jamey Chadwell among top names to watch

Georgia Tech finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins this weekend, firing the embattled head coach Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. As an ACC program with plenty of fertile recruiting ground nearby, Georgia Tech should have a solid list of candidates to work with. Shortly after the news regarding Collins' fate broke, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd identified a handful of key names to know, with Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders topping the list.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top

Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kickoff time, TV set for Auburn at No. 1 Georgia

Auburn not only has to play its first road game of the season in Week 6 — it has to do so against the No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Athens next Saturday for the 127th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry against the defending national champions, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS, the conference announced Monday morning.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard arrested Sunday morning

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Georgia police on seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol. Bullard’s arrest came hours after the sophomore made his fourth start at nickel for the Bulldogs. Per Athens-Clarke County’s online jail log, Bullard...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ole Miss will debut its Realtree uniforms versus Kentucky

(Release) In one of college football's marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels' gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features the Realtree design. The hoodies and Nike tees are available through Ole Miss Authentics, the official team shop of Ole Miss Athletics operated by Dyehard Fan Supply, and may be purchased now at shop.olemisssports.com, at the Oxford store on Jackson Avenue and on Saturday at stadium and campus locations, including a special Realtree trailer located in the west plaza.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy