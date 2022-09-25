Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders coaching options: Georgia Tech, Auburn and what it will take to stay at Jackson State
With Georgia Tech firing Geoff Collins on Sunday (a move that will become official Monday), it’s my understanding that the program has tabbed Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders as its top target. It makes a lot of sense. Is there anyone more popular in the city of Atlanta...
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
247Sports
2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date
Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian questioned after loss to Texas Tech
Sarkisian is under the microscope following his second loss in four games. It's not where he wants to be as one of college football's most spotlighted coaches, considering his team was inside the top 25 coming into this weekend's game after a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama was followed up with a comeback win over UTSA.
247Sports
Georgia Tech coach candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken, Jamey Chadwell among top names to watch
Georgia Tech finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins this weekend, firing the embattled head coach Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. As an ACC program with plenty of fertile recruiting ground nearby, Georgia Tech should have a solid list of candidates to work with. Shortly after the news regarding Collins' fate broke, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd identified a handful of key names to know, with Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders topping the list.
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: USC continues stay at No. 1, Utah slips
Some were able to watch it, others weren't, but there was a ton of attention on the final quarter of No. 6 USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State and that's huge for football on the west coast. The Conference of Champions has seen some impressive performances through the early portion of the season which has caused a shuffle in this week's Pac-12 power rankings.
247Sports
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
247Sports
Kickoff time, TV set for Auburn at No. 1 Georgia
Auburn not only has to play its first road game of the season in Week 6 — it has to do so against the No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Athens next Saturday for the 127th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry against the defending national champions, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS, the conference announced Monday morning.
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard arrested Sunday morning
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Georgia police on seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol. Bullard’s arrest came hours after the sophomore made his fourth start at nickel for the Bulldogs. Per Athens-Clarke County’s online jail log, Bullard...
Ole Miss will debut its Realtree uniforms versus Kentucky
(Release) In one of college football's marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels' gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features the Realtree design. The hoodies and Nike tees are available through Ole Miss Authentics, the official team shop of Ole Miss Athletics operated by Dyehard Fan Supply, and may be purchased now at shop.olemisssports.com, at the Oxford store on Jackson Avenue and on Saturday at stadium and campus locations, including a special Realtree trailer located in the west plaza.
Breaking News: Memphis Basketball Receives 3-Year Probation In IARP Case
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander join Jaclyn DeAugustino to discuss Memphis' punishment from the NCAA.
Idaho lands commitment from talented ATH Drew Faulkner
Western (Calif.) athlete Drew Faulkner picked up a scholarship offer from Arizona State earlier in the week and has high interest in the Sun Devils.
Late Kick: Kentucky will knock off Ole Miss in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between Kentucky and Ole Miss.
WSU hoops: How Dishon Jackson's absence could change Cougs' style of play
The loss of Dishon Jackson for an unknown amount of time thins out WSU's front court in a literal sense. The Cougars now have three scholarship post players, and only one who could fit the role of a bruiser.
247Sports
