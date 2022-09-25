Read full article on original website
Related
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
atozsports.com
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel and the Vols beat Florida because of one decision that was the exact opposite of what Jeremy Pruitt used to do
The Tennessee Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in large part because of Josh Heupel’s aggressive pre-halftime approach that differed greatly from the approach we saw from previous UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt. With under three minutes to play in the first half, the Vols got the ball...
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
wmot.org
TDOT begins construction of a new airport interchange at I-40 and Donelson Pike
(Mike Osborne) — Expect the construction mess at Nashville International Airport to get a whole lot worse before it gets better. A series of renovations and expansion projects at BNA have been ongoing since 2017. Now, word that the Tennessee Department of Transportation has broken ground on a five...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0