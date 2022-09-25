ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

In defeat, Finn shows that he's capable of carrying Toledo's offense

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Everything was going sideways for Toledo.

The Rockets came out west to redirect their season in a positive direction, and the outcome of Saturday’s game against San Diego State looked dire.

UT trailed 10-0 and quarterback Dequan Finn missed the previous three possessions with an ankle injury. He hobbled off the field, went to the medical tent, and was then taken to the locker room on a golf cart.

In Finn’s absence, backup Tucker Gleason was 1 of 6 for 14 yards. But when Toledo needed him most, Finn was there.

And he delivered.

First, he led a 73-yard touchdown drive. On the next possession, he took Toledo 93 yards in eight plays to score the go-ahead touchdown with less than 3 minutes left.

Finn completed 11 of 14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown on the two drives.

“I’m really proud of Dequan,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “I was a little hesitant to see if he was able to play. I’d never want to put anyone in harm’s way, but he put up a gutsy performance in the second half. He’s a leader and a captain to our guys, and everyone looks up to him and feeds off his energy.”

For the game, Finn was 21 of 34 for 240 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, and each of them was costly. He also ran 11 times for 44 yards and a touchdown.

The fourth-quarter heroics ended up being for naught, as the Rockets gave up a touchdown in the final minute to lose 17-14.

“Toledo is a great offense,” San Diego State linebacker Caden McDonald said.

For the better part of three quarters, Toledo dominated statistically, not that it was pretty or impressive. Finn started slowly and the Rockets had issues sustaining drives. Their five first-half possessions resulted in two punts, two turnovers, and a missed field goal.

Finn threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half, suffering an ankle injury on the play. The Rockets had four consecutive punts before Finn ambled back on the field.

“I was tentative with some throws and could have made better reads,” Finn said. “That’s on me. In the fourth quarter, I just went back to the basics and played my game.”

With an offensive line that still hasn’t found its footing and might not all season, Finn’s athletic ability and improvisation will be needed during the Mid-American Conference season. He wasn’t great in the first three quarters and threw three interceptions that factored into the game’s outcome, but he has already shown in four games why he’s the person Toledo needs leading its offense.

“He made the right reads in the air and a few plays with his feet when we got off schedule,” Candle said. “We’re proud of the fact that he’s a high-level competitor.”

