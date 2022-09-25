Shedeur Sanders’ 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes and Jackson State rolled to a 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Sanders completed 40 of 51 passes for 438 yards with a touchdown pass to four different receivers. It was Sanders’ sixth-career passing game with 300 yards or more (third this season), and 12th career multi-touchdown passing game.

Dallas Daniels had 10 catches for 142 yards receiving for his second consecutive game with more than 100 yards receiving for No. 11 Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Santee Marshall had six carries for 118 yards rushing. Sy’veon Wilkerson carried the ball nine times for 55 yards including a 30-yard touchdown run.

It was Jackson State’s eighth straight win in the series.

Jamari Jones threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jacory Rankin on the game’s opening drive for Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1).

