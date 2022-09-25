ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Can a kill switch protect your car from theft?

By April Thompson, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219hCU_0i9DAsb200

( WREG )— A recent rash of car thefts in Memphis, Tennessee, has many local drivers looking for ways to keep their rides safe.

Eric Dooley, with 901 Sounds automotive services, says more and more people are turning to kill switches for their vehicles. He says they install about five or six a week.

Sticky stuff on your car? Here’s what it is

“You got burglars stealing things out of your car, people trying to steal the car itself, people want to have some kind of protection,” he said.

Dooley said a basic kill switch ranges from $250 to $350 installed, and an alarm system can cost as little as $450 installed.

“What a kill switch does is, once you put your key in the ignition, it’s not going to start the vehicle,” he said. “There is a button hidden somewhere. Sometimes people hook it up to turning your blinkers on, you know, and then you can start the vehicle but the thieves won’t know that.”

The kill switch can be placed on the steering column, windshield wiper, or anyplace inside the car, unbeknownst to the thief. The other end connects to the engine. Another type of kill switch has a magnetic component.

Dooley showed WREG how it works on any vehicle — including a vintage 1936 Ford.

“When you can park your vehicle at, you know, restaurants or the movies and can go in and enjoy yourself and you don’t have to worry about your vehicle being stolen. You’ve got protections, peace of mind,” Dooley said.

While many vehicles come with alarms installed already, some people choose these after-market alarms as an “extra” security feature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
WREG

Brewery, business on Madison report $10k in damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of breaking into two businesses in the Edge District Saturday, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage. Police said they found Curtis Green, 33, hiding inside a bathroom at Memphis Made Brewery in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. They said he broke out windows of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dooley
WREG

Suspects wanted after man shot, killed in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the airport area Sunday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Directors Row around 12:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Eugene Keefer, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Keefer was found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two juveniles arrested after car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

15-year-old girls charged with stealing, crashing car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say two teens are facing charges after a joyride in a stolen car ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. It started when officers responded to a vehicle theft in the 300 block of Claybrook Street on September 20 before 8 a.m. The victim said he parked his Hyundai sedan at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kill Switch#Thefts#The Kill#Wreg
WREG

Owner of auto repair business accused of operating chop shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the owner of a Binghampton auto repair shop was doing more than just fixing cars at the Summer Avenue business. MPD said its auto theft task force uncovered a chop shop at Sal’s Tire and Complete Automotive Repair Thursday and took Salvador Guevara Reyes, 60, into custody. Investigators said they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
actionnews5.com

Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family of four was shot at by a man on Interstate-40, said police. According to the affidavit, the family was driving westbound on I-40 when a man, later identified as Chance Lewis, cut them off. The two victims told police the incident ended with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WGNO

Highland Heights woman says someone listed her home for sale online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says she is confused and concerned after seeing a picture of her home listed on several realtor sites as being for sale. The woman’s daughter, Melissa Miller-Monie, said her mother has owned the house in the 3200 block of Lamphier for more than thirty years and has no plans […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD issued traffic alert on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert on I-40 Sunday at 4:30 a.m. MPD opened eastbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins around 8:30 a.m. There was an incident earlier that caused MPD to close all eastbound lanes.
MEMPHIS, TN
KFOR

KFOR

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy