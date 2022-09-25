ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Russia’s Nuclear Threats Are All Putin Has Left

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Yesterday, I discussed the shambolic attempt under way in Russia to conscript hundreds of...
Ukraine war – live: Russia steps up defence as Zelensky refuses peace talks with Putin

Russia has stepped up its defence in the east in response to an increasingly strong Ukrainian offensive over the last few days. “Ukrainian advance now threatens parts of Luhansk Oblast as voting in the referendum on accession to the Russian Federation closes,” the UK’s latest defence intelligence update said.It comes as pro-Kremlin officials have claimed that three parts of occupied Ukrainian territory have voted to join Russia, following votes that Kyiv and the West dismissed as “sham referendums”.Voting started in the provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia last week after a series of humiliating military setbacks for Moscow.Meanwhile,...
