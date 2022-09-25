ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

WFMJ.com

6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday

Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley Gold Holiday Classic in Youngstown featuring R&B holiday music

The first annual Valley Gold Holiday Classic is coming to Youngstown in November 2022. The Valley Gold event will be formatted similarly to a award show. It will begin with a red-carpet premiere, followed by a R&B holiday music concert. It will close with a Black-Tie Reception Gala with finger foods, a DJ and dancing.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ellwood City Ledger

Oktoberfest brewing up Saturday in Ellwood

ELLWOOD CITY – The 12th annual Oktoberfest, the last big bash of the year, is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ewing Park. Ellwood City's version of the German folk festival in Munich, Bavaria, is their unique fusion of German food and local favorites, as well as German music and popular songs, and it all melds together into an afternoon of food, fun, games and a whole lot more.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time

It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Monster Trucks tour returns to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will be back in Youngstown this winter. According to a press release, the 2023 tour will be at the Covelli Centre on February 3-4. Presale tickets are available online only from Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, September 29 at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Fall Fun Weekday Events in Northeast Ohio

Skip the weekend crowds and give your little one some extra space to explore a pumpkin patch, pick apples, go on a hayride and more during these weekday fall events. Patterson Family Fun Fest. Your children will enjoy tons of slides, pedal tractor, push carts, tire swings, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin painting and much more! Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. -6 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Patterson Fruit Farm, 8765 Mulberry Rd., Chesterland, pattersonfarm.com.
CHESTERLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Artist creates monster mural from local kids’ artwork

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not the monster mash, it’s the monster mural along the side of the Quality Stamp Office Supplies and Equipment building in East Liverpool. “I had the idea of having a contest where children could submit monster drawings and I would paint...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
newsonthegreen.com

3 Brookfield eateries listed on Italian Food Trail

Three Brookfield Township eateries are now part of the Trumbull County Italian Food Trail. Papa Louie’s Italian Kitchen in Brookfield and the White Rose Spaghetti House and Hilltop Pizza, both in Masury, are among 60 restaurants, groceries, wineries and specialty shops on the trail. “These dishes and ingredients are...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WYTV.com

12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage. They are:. Kimberly Benson. Desate’ Burkley. Barbara Flinn. Sonya Gordon. Bertia Jennings. Joseph Meranto. Carolyn Overton. Ameerah...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

