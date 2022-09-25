Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday
Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
WFMJ.com
Valley Gold Holiday Classic in Youngstown featuring R&B holiday music
The first annual Valley Gold Holiday Classic is coming to Youngstown in November 2022. The Valley Gold event will be formatted similarly to a award show. It will begin with a red-carpet premiere, followed by a R&B holiday music concert. It will close with a Black-Tie Reception Gala with finger foods, a DJ and dancing.
Oktoberfest brewing up Saturday in Ellwood
ELLWOOD CITY – The 12th annual Oktoberfest, the last big bash of the year, is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ewing Park. Ellwood City's version of the German folk festival in Munich, Bavaria, is their unique fusion of German food and local favorites, as well as German music and popular songs, and it all melds together into an afternoon of food, fun, games and a whole lot more.
WFMJ.com
Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time
It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
WYTV.com
Monster Trucks tour returns to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will be back in Youngstown this winter. According to a press release, the 2023 tour will be at the Covelli Centre on February 3-4. Presale tickets are available online only from Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, September 29 at...
northeastohioparent.com
Fall Fun Weekday Events in Northeast Ohio
Skip the weekend crowds and give your little one some extra space to explore a pumpkin patch, pick apples, go on a hayride and more during these weekday fall events. Patterson Family Fun Fest. Your children will enjoy tons of slides, pedal tractor, push carts, tire swings, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin painting and much more! Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. -6 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Patterson Fruit Farm, 8765 Mulberry Rd., Chesterland, pattersonfarm.com.
WYTV.com
Artist creates monster mural from local kids’ artwork
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not the monster mash, it’s the monster mural along the side of the Quality Stamp Office Supplies and Equipment building in East Liverpool. “I had the idea of having a contest where children could submit monster drawings and I would paint...
newsonthegreen.com
3 Brookfield eateries listed on Italian Food Trail
Three Brookfield Township eateries are now part of the Trumbull County Italian Food Trail. Papa Louie’s Italian Kitchen in Brookfield and the White Rose Spaghetti House and Hilltop Pizza, both in Masury, are among 60 restaurants, groceries, wineries and specialty shops on the trail. “These dishes and ingredients are...
Warren pays homage to German roots with Oktoberfest
Warren paid homage to its German roots Saturday at Oktoberfest.
Winery holds re-enactment of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow
On Saturday, they kicked off their 12th annual re-enactment of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
People dress up for 16th annual Witches Night Out
It was a day of witches, wizards and small-town shopping in Volant on Saturday.
United Way has new home in Trumbull County
There's a new home for the United Way of Trumbull County.
Fundraiser benefits Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer
Winning for Winnie is a two-day fundraiser for 2-year-old Winnie Vollnogle who was told she had leukemia last month.
WYTV.com
12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage. They are:. Kimberly Benson. Desate’ Burkley. Barbara Flinn. Sonya Gordon. Bertia Jennings. Joseph Meranto. Carolyn Overton. Ameerah...
wksu.org
Trailblazers show what's possible when it comes to restoring the Mahoning River
It’s never been easier to get on the Mahoning River. That’s because people like Chuck Miller and Vickie Davanzo got there first. When it comes to having fun on the Mahoning River, I’m late to the party. Despite the river’s reputation for having been one of the...
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road.
Calling all actors: Marvel movie filming in Ohio
If you're a superstar in the making, now might be the chance to get your big break.
Family remembers slain Youngstown man 1 year later
Brandon Leonelli's family gathered Tuesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery where he is buried.
JobsNOW: Citywide hiring event scheduled
There's a big hiring event next week in Youngstown hosted by the city. It's put together by Youngstown Works, which wants to help job seekers find an opportunity.
