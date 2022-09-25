Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Lewisburg boys’ soccer too much for Central Mountain
LEWISBURG, PA – Defending state champion Lewisburg on Monday showed why the Green Dragons are positioned to make another run in the PIAA postseason. They downed the Central Mountain boys’ team by a 10-0 count. The Wildcat JVs tied 1-1 with a late goal by Michael Lodek. A...
therecord-online.com
LHU: Field Hockey bounces back, remains unbeaten at home
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven field hockey team (8-1) used a first-period penalty stroke to take down Saint Francis (1-8), 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Charlotte E. Smith Field in non-conference action. With the win, the Bald Eagles move to 8-1, and a perfect 7-0 on Charlotte...
therecord-online.com
Lady Wildcat volleyball edged by West Branch
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Monday night was another nail-bitter for the Central Mountain volleyball team and the Lady Wildcats battled to the very last point before falling to undefeated West Branch, three sets to two. West Branch took set one, 25-15; the Lady ‘Cats set two, 25-21; the...
therecord-online.com
CM girls soccer edged by BEA
WINGATE, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat Soccer team traveled to Bald Eagle Area in a non-league district match up Saturday and fell by a 2-0 count. Bald Eagle with a record of 6-3 scored early in the first half off a corner and grabbed a second with ten minutes to go in the second half to secure the win. The Lady Wildcat soccer team is still struggling in the attacking third, they are getting some shots on target but nothing is hitting the back of the net. The Blue and White are still trying to find their identity and are hoping to have their full squad back in the upcoming week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Area runners dominate 2022 Boulder Beast trail race
CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, PA – They came from 17 different states, from as far as Washington State and Oregon, but it was the local trail runners who dominated the field of about 500 people Saturday at the Boulder Beast trail race. Emanuel King, 24, of East End, was first to...
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
Bay Net
Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police
A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
therecord-online.com
Wolf Administration: Protect yourself from mosquitoes, ticks while outdoors during fall months
HARRISBURG, PA- As people spend time outdoors during the fall months, the Wolf Administration is reminding residents to protect themselves against the dangers of mosquito and tick-borne illnesses. So far this year, Pennsylvania has reported 14 human West Nile virus cases including one death in Philadelphia County and one death in Franklin County.
Bay Net
Milk Run Leads Bowie Woman To $1 Million Lottery Win
LANHAM, Md. – A Bowie woman’s trip to the store to buy milk led to a Lottery scratch-off win so big that she could, if she wished, buy her own herd of dairy cows. The lucky lady scored a $1 million top prize on a Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
therecord-online.com
Earl E. Hough
Earl E. Hough, 79, of Fishing Creek Road, Mill Hall passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Haven Place Skilled Nursing, Lock Haven where he had been a resident. He was born in Tylersville on December 25, 1942 to Cyrus and Dorothy Spangler Hough. Earl was a 1961 graduate of...
Maryland couple plead guilty to trying to sell submarine secrets in West Virginia
A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected.
therecord-online.com
A century of Renovo history now boarded up
RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating State Trooper
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
Pro Bono Day promotes free legal services in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — If you live in Maryland, Monday was “pro bono” day – Latin for “public good.” The Bar Associations of Maryland provide legal aid for free. Legal aid is available to those who cannot afford a lawyer, and the Washington County bar association and department of social services take the […]
CBS News
Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl disguised as candy
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, MD, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, MD, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to the U.S. State's Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Comments / 0