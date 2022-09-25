FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -We have been in and out of the clouds and showers for several days now. A large high-pressure system will take over and bring much more sunshine Wednesday right into the weekend. There will also be a slow warming trend with temperatures moving back close to 70 by the weekend. Not much rain is expected in this period, and we aren’t expecting any rain from hurricane Ian at this time.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO