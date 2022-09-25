Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Anastasiya Shkurdai Parting Ways With Longtime Coach Olga Yasianovich
The pair have worked together since 2010, but that has now come to an end as Yasianovich has moved to the U.S. to pursue further opportunities. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Belarusian swimming star Anastasiya Shkurdai is parting ways with her coach of more than a decade. Shkurdai has...
swimswam.com
Sarah Sjostrom Says She Wants To Swim At The 2028 Olympic Games
Olympic Champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom says she has plans to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games, which are set to occur in six years' time. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Olympic Champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom is far from done with her career. According to...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
GOLF・
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Bailey Ratzburg Commits to Vanderbilt (2023)
Bailey Ratzburg, Wisconsin high school state finalist and Futures qualifier, has announced her verbal commitment to Vanderbilt for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Bailey Ratzburg. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Christopher Leung Verbals to Northwestern
Leung, a swimmer for Irvine Novaquatics and NAG relay recordholder, has verbally committed to Northwestern University for the fall of 2023. Current photo via Christopher Leung.
swimswam.com
Michigan Earns Verbal from Canadian National Junior Teamer Lorne Wigginton (2024)
Canadian national junior teamer Lorne Wigginton has verbally committed to join the University of Michigan class of 2028.
swimswam.com
Freshman Gracie Munk Claims 27th Annual NAU Pentathlon
SCM (25 meters) FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. ( September 23, 2022) – For the second consecutive season, a true freshman won the annual NAU swimming and diving pentathlon, as Gracie Munk claimed her title with 3,610 points total. “It’s awesome, I think there’s a lot of wondering during these first three...
swimswam.com
Thomas Radam Named Head Coach Of Centenary Swimming Programs
Radam has served as the Club Owner and Head Coach at TRI-STAR Masters Swimming, a USMS Certified Gold Club in Flower Mound, Texas since 2013. Current photo via Centenary Athletics. Courtesy: Centenary Athletics. Shreveport – Thomas Radam has been named the head coach of the Centenary men’s and women’s swimming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shedeur Sanders and PLBSE Announce NIL Partnership, Launches #2 BBQ Sauce Brand
Shedeur Sanders and PLB Sports & Entertainment announce their NIL partnership and the #2 BBQ Sauce Brand launch.
swimswam.com
Summer Junior National Qualifier Mai Kawahata Commits To US Santa Barbara
Summer Juniors qualifier Mai Kawahata has announced her verbal commitment to UC Santa Barbara, beginning in the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Rob Nasser.
