Leung, a swimmer for Irvine Novaquatics and NAG relay recordholder, has verbally committed to Northwestern University for the fall of 2023. Current photo via Christopher Leung. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO