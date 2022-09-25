ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Edna Karr secures first Catholic League win with a dominant showing against St. Aug

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — An eligibility issue reportedly forced the Edna Karr Cougars to forfeit their first three wins of the season over Landry, Scotlandville, and Warren Easton.

All three wins were by 38 points or more.

Saturday night served as a chance for the Cougars to earn their first “official” win of the 2022 season and the program’s first-ever Catholic League win when they faced the St. Augustine Purple Knights.

For the second Saturday in a row, the Edna Karr Cougars would not be denied the endzone.

Karr used two special teams scores, three AJ Samuel touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing), and a long touchdown run by Deantre Jackson to take a 42-7 lead over St. Aug into halftime.

They would go on to win 49-7.

The Edna Karr Cougars improve to 1-3, 1-0 in district.

St. Aug suffers its first loss of the season and now sits at 3-1, 0-1 in district.

