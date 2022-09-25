Double shooting in Marrero leaves two dead

MARRERO, La. ( WGNO ) — A man and woman are dead after sustaining gunshot wounds in Marrero.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office officials report around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday they received a call regarding two unresponsive adults in the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive.

That’s when deputies say they located a man and woman who both had sustained at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside a home.

They were both declared dead on the scene.

Currently, there are no suspects. If you have any information on this crime you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at (504) 364-5300.

