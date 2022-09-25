ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Double shooting in Marrero leaves two dead

By Amy Russo
 3 days ago

MARRERO, La. ( WGNO ) — A man and woman are dead after sustaining gunshot wounds in Marrero.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office officials report around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday they received a call regarding two unresponsive adults in the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive.

That’s when deputies say they located a man and woman who both had sustained at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside a home.

Mother arrested, accused of throwing baby over Houma bridge

They were both declared dead on the scene.

Currently, there are no suspects. If you have any information on this crime you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at (504) 364-5300.

