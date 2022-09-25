This story includes independent illustrations made by Carscoops artist Josh Byrnes. The renders are neither related to nor endorsed by Ram. Ram is considering a return to the mid-size pickup truck segment for the first time in 11 years after all. We say after all because for the past few years, the company has been going back and forth on the matter of a Dakota replacement. Now, the company’s CEO, Mike Koval Jr. revealed that the brand may show dealers an early concept of such a model to “gauge their interest.”

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO