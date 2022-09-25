Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2023 BMW Z4 Gains New Colors And A Revised Grille But No Manual Gearbox
BMW has opted to give the Z4 roadster a subtle refresh for the 2023 model year bringing with it an expanded color palette, more standard features, a subtly tweaked grille, and new optional 19-inch alloy wheels. What it doesn’t get, at least for now, is the long-rumored manual gearbox option.
Carscoops
Porsche To Introduce Three-Row Electric SUV That’s “Very Un-Porsche-Like”
Porsche is looking into a new future and, as a result, it will necessarily have to make some brave new decisions. The one likely to garner the most negative reaction is a new three-row SUV code-named K1. The range-topping model will be positioned above the Cayenne, according to unnamed American...
Carscoops
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Offers Tremor, FX4, And XL Off-Road Packages
Ford pulled out all the stops when it came to creating the 2023 F-Series Super Duty and the truck will be offered with three different off-road packages. Kicking things off is an all-new XL Off-Road package, which will be offered exclusively on XL versions of the F-250 and F-350 with four-wheel drive.
Carscoops
New Nissan Patrol Warrior SUV Confirmed For Australia With Off-Road Focus
Nissan Australia will soon have a potent new variant of the Patrol available to customers, dubbed the Patrol Warrior. The Patrol Warrior has been developed and will be built by Premcar, already responsible for building the Navara Pro-4X Warrior that we had the opportunity to test earlier in the year. The Patrol Warrior will follow a similar recipe to the ultimate version of the Navara and adopt a series of modifications to make it even more potent when taken off-roading.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
2023 GR Corolla Clocks 0-60 Time Of 5.4 Sec In First Test, Comes Up Short On Toyota’s Claims
The Toyota GR Corolla is a disruptive hot hatch and it’s finally hitting the track. Independent performance testing can tell us a lot about just how capable any car actually is and new results from the first go in a GR Corolla continue that trend. While the GR Corolla might be a great hot hatch, this first series of tests suggest that it’s not an all-out world beater by any means.
Carscoops
Mercedes To Unveil The 2023 EQE Electric SUV On October 16
Mark your calendars, because Mercedes will livestream the unveiling of its fourth all-electric EQ model, the EQE SUV, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. An all-electric all-rounder, the new EQE SUV will be presented at 8:00 pm CEST (2:00 pm EST), in a video that alternates “between dream scenes and reality.” Expected to be very similar to the EQE sedan, this latest model will be a slightly smaller and more affordable counterpoint to the EQS SUV.
Carscoops
2023 Infiniti QX50 Update Adds $48,500 Sport Trim Level And More Equipment For All Grades
Infiniti has refreshed its QX50 SUV with the introduction of a new Sport trim level and by adding extra equipment as standard to the rest of the range, including the company’s Infiniti Premium Care maintenance package. The QX50 range kicks off with the $40,300 QX50 Pure ($42,300 with all-wheel...
Carscoops
Nissan Is Going Racing With The New Z GT4, Public Debut Set For SEMA
The new Nissan Z is ready to go racing with the unveiling of the Z GT4, previewed with a series of images before full technical specifications are announced at November’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The Nismo Racing Division brought the car to life and has made a series...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carscoops
Citroen Unveils New Logo Inspired From Its Past, Teases New Concept
Citroen revealed its new brand identity and logo which is a reinterpretation of the 1919 original. The oval with the double chevron emblem will debut in a new concept before the end of the month, before finding its way into future production models starting from mid-2023. Interestingly, this is not the first time we see it, as it debuted in the side graphics of the futuristic Citroen 19_19 Concept back in 2019.
Carscoops
Jay Leno Drives The Rimac Nevera For The First Time
Jay Leno has seen a lot of amazing cars roll into his garage over the years but none are quite as quick as this one. The Rimac Nevera is the world’s fastest accelerating production car in large part thanks to its four electric motors. Leno brings us with him as he gets a crash course in the Nevera before taking it out for a very quick spin.
Carscoops
Maserati Shows Us More Of The Track-Only Project24 Hypercar
A few months ago, Maserati announced the Project24 with a trio of official sketches, and now the company is back with a few more illustrations of its limited-production track-only hypercar. With the additional imagery Maserati wants to highlight its customization program called Fuoriserie. The Project24, which will be produced in...
Carscoops
RAM Wants To Show Dealers A New Dakota Mid-Size Pickup Concept In March To ‘Gauge Their Interest’
This story includes independent illustrations made by Carscoops artist Josh Byrnes. The renders are neither related to nor endorsed by Ram. Ram is considering a return to the mid-size pickup truck segment for the first time in 11 years after all. We say after all because for the past few years, the company has been going back and forth on the matter of a Dakota replacement. Now, the company’s CEO, Mike Koval Jr. revealed that the brand may show dealers an early concept of such a model to “gauge their interest.”
Carscoops
Fire At Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory Could Be The Last Nail In The Coffin For Musk’s German Expansion Plans
A fire at Tesla’s German plant has prompted area residents to call for a halt to the factory’s operations. The blaze, which thankfully left no injuries, consisted of 800 cubic meters of paper, cardboard, and wood. Although successfully extinguished, it took a reported 50 firefighters to bring under control and gives more ammunition to those opposed to the plant. It’s another black mark for the company’s first European factory, which has been fraught with controversy and roadblocks.
Comments / 0