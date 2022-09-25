ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Houston Press

As Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida, We Wave Goodbye to the Season in Texas

Hurricane Ian is already a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to reach major storm status before reaching the Gulf coast of Florida Wednesday or Thursday. It is forecast to be a very dangerous storm that, if it does make a direct hit on the Tampa area, could cause serious damage with a huge storm surge, torrential rains and catastrophic winds.
fox44news.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

State Fair of Texas Has New Weather Alert System This Year

The State Fair of Texas always has something new each year, but one of the newest features is something they hope they won't have to use: a weather alert system. "I watch the weather," State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said. "The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the Fair would be from weather."
yolotx.com

The Gulf Coast Capital of Texas

Welcome to Corpus Christi, the Gulf Coast Capital of Texas! Surrounded by Corpus Christi Bay, the Gulf Coast of Mexico and Laguna Madre, there is no shortage of water fun along the Coastal Bend. Yet, Corpus Christi goes behind the beaches. Dive deeper with unique adventures that can only be experienced in the Sparkling City by the Sea.
texasstandard.org

Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.

An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
KHOU

Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
