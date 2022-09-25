Read full article on original website
Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley
A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
mynewsla.com
`Suspicious’ Fire Damages House, Burns Person in South LA
A “suspicious” fire damaged a house in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday and left a person badly burned, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 100 block of East 59th Place at 9:19 a.m. extinguished the flames in 19 minutes, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris
An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Two homes uninhabitable following Desert Hot Springs fire
Desert Hot Springs firefighters were mopping up early Tuesday morning following a fire that left two homes uninhabitable. Firefighters said a carport fire spread to the two buildings on the 66700 block of Granada Avenue between Desert View Avenue and Hacienda Avenue at 3:20 a.m. A carport and trash fire quickly spread to two houses. No injuries The post Two homes uninhabitable following Desert Hot Springs fire appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Fire Burns At Least Two Units At Pasadena Apartment Building
Firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury. Firefighters dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to the 900 block of North Summit Avenue had the blaze out at...
mynewsla.com
Pico Canyon Park Closed After Child Attacked by Aggressive Mountain Lion
Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita was closed Tuesday after a 7-year-old was attacked by an aggressive mountain lion in the park. The attack occurred Monday and left the child with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.
zachnews.net
Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos Area
A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves Woman Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told...
Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia
A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed by Vehicle After Walking Onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree
A Palm Springs man who was allegedly walking onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree and acting erratically was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said Tuesday. At around 9:10 p.m. Monday, a 36-year-old man was reportedly walking onto the highway near El Reposo Street, punching vehicles and screaming, according to Officer Michael Radford of the California Highway Patrol.
Car crash in Banning leaves one person injured
A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing their car into a tree in Banning. Authorities had to extricate the person from their car before they were transported to a nearby hospital. According to Cal Fire, the crash happened after 4:00 a.m. on the I-10 east freeway just west of Sunset Avenue. The post Car crash in Banning leaves one person injured appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
10 Cars Damaged After Running into, over Downed Tree in Encino
About 10 cars were damaged after running into or over a downed tree in Encino. Calls about the downed tree 16388 Burbank Blvd. began around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Cars kept running into and over the tree, the LAPD said. Officers dispatched to the...
Suspect In Amber Alert Dies In Firefight With Police Along With Daughter
Police say the suspect of an Amber Alert, and his daughter were shot and killed in a firefight with police today.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in South Los Angeles. Paramedics were called at 10:14 p.m. to 10601 S. San Pedro St., between Century Boulevard and 108th Street, where they found the pedestrian, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The victim was pronounced...
menifee247.com
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road
Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights; Investigation Underway
An investigation was underway Monday into the stabbing death of a man in Hacienda Heights. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim … unresponsive and suffering from...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Coachella Man in Fatal August Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Coachella in early August. At about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
